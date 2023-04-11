Dreams Support Is Ending This Year at Media Molecule

Media Molecule is officially ending live support for PlayStation’s imaginative game-creation project, Dreams, on September 1, as it shifts its focus to the future. The Little Big Planet developer announced the news in a post on its website, thanking fans for their input and support during the development of Dreams. It marks a sad but inevitable end to one of the most interesting projects gamers have seen in the last decade.

“We’re very proud of Dreams and grateful for the way you, the community, have embraced all it has to offer,” Media Molecule said. “Whilst we’ve always had the desire to build on the foundation of Dreams and expand the experience, when reviewing our plans we were not able to define a sustainable path. We made the decision to change the studio product strategy. This is obviously disappointing to many people inside and outside of Mm, however we are incredibly excited for what will come next.”

Media Molecule does promise that there are a few other updates coming before September that will hopefully help soften the blow. These include toy train adventure Dreams project Tren, improvements to the in-game animations, and one last Create mode update. Dreams curation and support on social media will continue as well.

“We know this won’t be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it’s certainly not been an easy decision — Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we’ve ever done,” Media Molecule signs off. “Thank you for being part of it with us — we look forward to you joining us on our next adventure.”

Media Molecule goes on to further explain how the Dreams shutdown process will progress over the next few months. Players can expect the previously promised Server Migration update, which will help secure Dreams projects for as long as possible, to launch in late May. Patch notes for the update are included in today’s message.

Dreams launched in 2020 as an ambitious platform for players to create pretty much any game content they could think of. It’s resulted in a number of viral fan-created projects since its release and will surely result in many more interesting creations even after support ends. As for the studio’s next project, Media Molecule hasn’t teased much outside of promising “an exciting new project.” Stay tuned for more on how the studio plans to bring “joyful, playful, innovative experiences around the world.”