MEDVED Codes (March 2025) [Beta]

Medved is the Slavic word for bear, but these aren’t ordinary bears. The sounds that they make are weird but oddly adorable, and they sometimes do the Harlem Shake when they’re near you. Don’t be fooled because they are deadly, and they will kill you.

You can always find valuable tools at the shop, but you’ll need cash to get them. Make sure you redeem the Medved codes below and use your money wisely because your life depends on it. It’s time to play something really terrifying, but don’t worry because you’ll have Evade Codes to help you survive.

All Medved Codes List

Active Medved Codes

SLAVAUKRAINI : Use for x200 Cash (New)

: Use for x200 Cash TRANSRIGHTS : Use for x200 Cash (New)

: Use for x200 Cash MANYSODA : Use for x3 Sodas (New)

: Use for x3 Sodas MEDVED : Use for x200 Cash (New)

: Use for x200 Cash FINDMYPAGES: Use for a Page Tracker (New)

Expired Medved Codes

TASER200

How to Redeem Codes in Medved

It only takes a moment to redeem Medved codes, as shown below:

Run Medved in Roblox. Press the Shop button. Type a code into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox. Press the green plus button to receive freebies.

How to Get More Medved Codes

The Medved codes are on the Medved Discord server and Roblox High IQ Society Roblox group. However, you can also look for them right here after you bookmark this page. We regularly update our lists, so expect new codes here.

Why Are My Medved Codes Not Working?

You can’t redeem Medved codes that are expired because that’s like trying to buy an item from the shop without cash. However, the codes might be mistyped, so let’s not jump to conclusions that they’re outdated before double-checking. Try copying/pasting them to erase any chances of typos appearing.

What is Medved?

Medved is a survival game similar to the popular Slenderman game, where players explore the map to find pages. You have to collect all the pages to piece together the story of these creepy bears, and you’ll even get a chance to become one yourself and chase other players.

Use the goodies from our Banana Eats Codes and Blair Codes lists to survive horrifying monsters that threaten to end your existence.

