Blair Codes (April 2024)

As spooky and detailed as Phasmophobia, Blair is a Roblox experience you’ll need a spare pair of pants for. Explore the haunted location and figure out what kind of entity you’re dealing with while using Blair codes to ensure you’ve got what it takes to investigate and survive!

All Blair Codes List

Active Blair Codes

grinch2023 : Use for 500 Cash

: Use for 500 Cash christmas2023 : Use for 500 Cash

: Use for 500 Cash santa2023: Use for 750 Cash

Expired Blair Codes

december500

christmas2021

summon

Likes_144000

christmas2022

november500

christmas2021

tarot

christmas2022

december500

LIKES_130000

november500

How to Redeem Codes in Blair

Redeeming Blair codes is a piece of cake—follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Blair in Roblox. Click on CODES to the right of the game’s title in the main menu. Use the INPUT CODE field to enter a working code. Click on SUBMIT CODE to grab your freebies!

