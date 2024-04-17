Blair promo image.
Image via Spooky Scary Games
Blair Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:53 am

As spooky and detailed as PhasmophobiaBlair is a Roblox experience you’ll need a spare pair of pants for. Explore the haunted location and figure out what kind of entity you’re dealing with while using Blair codes to ensure you’ve got what it takes to investigate and survive!

All Blair Codes List

Active Blair Codes

  • grinch2023: Use for 500 Cash
  • christmas2023: Use for 500 Cash
  • santa2023: Use for 750 Cash

Expired Blair Codes

  • december500
  • christmas2021
  • summon
  • Likes_144000
  • christmas2022
  • november500
  • christmas2021
  • tarot
  • christmas2022
  • december500
  • LIKES_130000
  • november500

How to Redeem Codes in Blair

Redeeming Blair codes is a piece of cake—follow the steps below:

How to redeem Blair codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Blair in Roblox.
  2. Click on CODES to the right of the game’s title in the main menu.
  3. Use the INPUT CODE field to enter a working code.
  4. Click on SUBMIT CODE to grab your freebies!

If you love playing scary Roblox titles, check out our articles on Roblox Doors codes and Evade codes, and find out what kind of freebies those games have to offer, too!

Read Article Whiteout Survival Codes (April 2024)
Whiteout survival gift code redemption
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Whiteout Survival Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Funky Friday Codes (April 2024)
Funky Friday Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Funky Friday Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 17, 2024
Read Article NBA 2K Mobile Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for NBA 2K Mobile.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
NBA 2K Mobile Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 17, 2024
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.