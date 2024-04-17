Blair Codes (April 2024)

As spooky and detailed as Phasmophobia, Blair is a Roblox experience you’ll need a spare pair of pants for. Explore the haunted location and figure out what kind of entity you’re dealing with while using Blair codes to ensure you’ve got what it takes to investigate and survive!
Recommended Videos
All Blair Codes List
Active Blair Codes
- grinch2023: Use for 500 Cash
- christmas2023: Use for 500 Cash
- santa2023: Use for 750 Cash
Expired Blair Codes
- december500
- christmas2021
- summon
- Likes_144000
- christmas2022
- november500
- christmas2021
- tarot
- christmas2022
- december500
- LIKES_130000
- november500
Related: Lethal Tower Defense Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Blair
Redeeming Blair codes is a piece of cake—follow the steps below:
- Run Blair in Roblox.
- Click on CODES to the right of the game’s title in the main menu.
- Use the INPUT CODE field to enter a working code.
- Click on SUBMIT CODE to grab your freebies!
If you love playing scary Roblox titles, check out our articles on Roblox Doors codes and Evade codes, and find out what kind of freebies those games have to offer, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more