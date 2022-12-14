Capcom has released the second full trailer for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, revealing a release date of April 14, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, and preorders begin today, December 13. This Battle Network trailer excitingly also reveals both public and ranked online battles, in addition to the option to not just trade chips online but even exchange styles to customize performance. You can furthermore share data on the chips you’ve collected with friends and compare records on how fast you defeated enemies. And most excitingly of all, you can “Acquire 15 previously hard to get special Chips,” which means you will be able to access certain chips that are not normally available to players (something the hardcore fans have been hoping for).

For those who could use a reminder, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection contains the Game Boy Advance versions of all six mainline action RPGs in the Battle Network franchise. In total, that includes Mega Man Battle Network 1, 2, 3 Blue and 3 White, 4 Blue Moon and 4 Red Sun, 5 Team Colonel and 5 Team Protoman, and 6 Cybeast Gregar and 6 Cybeast Falzar. A Capcom showcase back in September first revealed that the collection will include online battles and chip trading, as well as a 3D MegaMan.EXE avatar who speaks directly to you during game selection and reacts to your play style.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was originally announced at the June 2022 Nintendo Direct. It will be sold in two volumes digitally for $39.99 each but available to purchase as one package physically and digitally for $59.99 as well, and preordering the package adds “two additional skins for the launcher screen and music tracks to be enjoyed in the Music Player.” The games will offer a gallery with over 1,000 illustrations and a music mode with more than 180 songs, and while playing, you will be able to toggle between the original pixel art and a filtered, smoothed-out style.

With its release date set at last, it won’t be too much longer till you’re playing Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection on Switch, PS4, and PC. In the meantime, you can watch an in-depth explanation of new features from “Mr. Famous” himself in a new Capcom video.

In an update, Capcom has one more very cool announcement for the fans: “Seasons 1 and 2 of the MegaMan™ NT Warrior animated series will be re-released for free on the Capcom USA Twitch channel and uploaded to the Mega Man YouTube channel in early 2023.”