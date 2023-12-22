Meta Quest 3 128GB vs 512GB: Which Size Should You Buy?

The latest in virtual reality technology, the Meta Quest 3 comes in two sizes: 128GB and 512GB, which may lead to you wondering just which you should buy. In this article, I’m going to give you my advice.

Should You Buy the 128GB Meta Quest 3 or the 512GB?

Before I delve into the merits of either the 128GB or 512GB versions of the Meta Quest 3, it’s important that you understand how much they both cost, as that’s going to be a big deciding factor. At the time of writing, the Meta Quest 3 128GB is priced at $499.99, while the 512GB goes for $649.99 There aren’t a ton of deals for either at the time of this article’s writing, so it’s likely you’ll end up paying one of those two prices.

As to which you should choose, that depends on your needs. 128GB is more than enough for a lot of people. The average game on the Meta Quest 3 isn’t super big right now, and virtually everything I have downloaded right now is below 5GB.

The exceptions to that are Asgard’s Wrath 2, which clocks in at around 32GB, and Assassin’s Creed Nexus at just over 17GB. Both are pretty large games, and they’re among the biggest I’d expect to see on the console for some time. (As a quick caveat, the original Asgard’s Wrath from 2019 is said by Meta to require 132GB of storage space. Do with that information what you will.)

You can also use something like SteamVR or a virtual desktop to essentially reduce just how much you’re storing on the Meta Quest 3 directly, though as a note, that might cause additional complications. I’ve found the system runs best when I’m playing games directly off of it.

All of that’s to say that 128GB will be big enough for most people looking to buy a Meta Quest 3. The biggest drawback you might have to face going with the cheaper model is occasionally having to sort through your storage and delete things you’re not playing anymore. That being said, if file install sizes do get bigger, you might find yourself struggling even more to manage the space.

There are circumstances in which you might want to spring for the Meta Quest 3 512GB. If you’re in an area where you have more limited or weak access to internet, or you’re traveling with your Meta Quest 3, more storage space is better. It’s going to save you having to download as much. Additionally, heavy gamers that like to swap between a lot of titles and have more available at any given time should probably spring for the 512GB for the sake of convenience. You’re also more secure against game file sizes getting bigger.

Circling back to cost, I really do think you should get what your budget can afford when considered against how much you’re going to use the console. That’s not a question that I can answer, and you’ve got to figure out if the convenience of the 512GB model is worth the extra money based on your habits and needs.

Is the Meta Quest 3 Worth It?

There’s some debate on whether or not the Meta Quest 3 is worth it, or if you should instead go with the older Meta Quest 2, which is cheaper. Both are great pieces of technology, and really, the choice comes down to budget and just what you intend to do with the headset. Heavier gamers will likely want to go with a Meta Quest 3, while those just looking to see if VR is for them may want to go with a Meta Quest 2.

In my opinion, the Meta Quest 3 is a really great piece of technology, and I’ve been enjoying it a ton since I first got one in November. You can read my thoughts on the subject here, but I do think investing in VR is worth it. Provided you’ve got the space and the cash, it’s a lot of fun.