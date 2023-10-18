Can You Purchase the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Games Separately?

As Konami gears up to launch Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, many fans of the iconic stealth franchise couldn’t be more pleased. While similar bundles have existed in the past, this marks the first time a complete package of the series’ earlier games has been ported to modern hardware. Having said that, not everyone is stoked to shell out for the Master Collection if all they want to play is Snake Eater or Sons of Liberty. That raises the obvious question: Can you purchase the various games in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection separately or are you constrained to purchasing the whole thing?

Can You Buy The New MGS Ports Individually?

The short answer to the above question is yes! When MGS: Master Collection Vol. 1 drops on October 24, fans will be able to buy the individual games they want to add to their libraries. So, if you’re a fan of the first Metal Gear Solid, you will be able to purchase it for $19.99 rather than grab the entire package for $59.99. That price point applies to all three of the MGS games, by the way.

Of course, there is a slight catch to that since the only games the above applies to are Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. If, for some reason, you want to purchase Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake without the others, you’re out of luck. You also can’t pre-order the individual titles, only the whole bundle.

Related: Hideo Kojima Not Involved in Metal Gear Solid Delta Development

Having said that, Metal Gear and its sequel will be included with a purchase of Metal Gear Solid, which will also feature the Special/VR Missions that were missing from the original PlayStation release.

It is worth noting that if you take this route you’ll miss out on the bonus content included in Master Collection Vol. 1. This includes the new dynamically animated, fully voice-acted videos explaining the stories of both MGS and MGS2. While they’re not essential viewing, diehard fans will likely get a kick out of seeing these stylized takes on the stories. You also won’t gain access to the FamiCom version of Metal Gear, the Western-targeted sequel Snake’s Revenge, or the in-game music player that boasts 20 tracks from the early games. Again, nothing all that damning but enthusiasts may feel the sting of not having those items in their collection.