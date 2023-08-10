Metro Author Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Speaking Negatively About Russia

Dmitry Glukhovsky, the Russian author who is best known for creating the post-apocalyptic Metro book series, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for spreading false information about the Russian army. Information on the author’s trial and sentencing comes from The Associated Press, which reports that the writer was found guilty of publishing social media posts that contained false information about the Russian government’s war with Ukraine. Glukhovsky, however, is not currently in Russia and was tried in absentia.

Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, the lawmakers introduced a bill that cracks down on those spreading “fake” information against the government’s narrative on the war. Those who are found to have violated this law are subject to up to 15 years in prison. Glukhovsky has been critical of Russia’s actions early on in the war, with an Instagram post of his from March 2022 proclaiming, “Stop the war!” In June of that same year, the author published a Telegram post (via Eurogamer) announcing that he had been accused of discrediting the Russian army.

“I am ready to reiterate again what I said before: ‘Stop the War!'” the Metro author said at the time.

Glukhovsky’s Metro series has seen three entries: Metro 2033, Metro 2034, and Metro 2035. While popular in their own right, these stories are perhaps even more widely known as the books that led to the Metro video game series. Developer 4A Games has created three games in the series (so far), with Glukhovsky aiding in the development of the last two titles, Metro: Last Light and Metro Exodus. Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to impact Glukhovsky, 4A, and other creatives today. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the situation.