Metroid Prime 2 Remastered Allegedly Launching ‘Soon-ish,’ Plus Non-TotK Zelda This Year

Metroid Prime 2 Remastered will release “soon-ish,” and something involving Zelda unrelated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is also allegedly slated to arrive this year, according to Giant Bomb host and industry insider Jeff Grubb. Grubb teased the two allegedly upcoming Nintendo releases in the latest episode of his Last of the Nintendogs podcast. While a continuation for the Metroid series definitely feels likely after Metroid Prime Remastered released to near-universal praise earlier this year, it’s surprising to hear that more Zelda of some sort might also be in the cards.

For the sake of absolute clarity, Grubb shared exactly what he had heard about Zelda and left it up to others to interpret it: “Listen, I don’t know what it means. I’m going to tell you what they told me, and then if you take this and you spin it into something else, everybody, it’s on you, okay? Something not related to Tears of the Kingdom is happening with Zelda later this year. That’s what I was told. What do we do with that information?”

As for Metroid Prime 2 Remastered, Grubb said fans can expect to have it in their hands “relatively soon-ish.” However, elsewhere in the podcast, he reiterated that fans shouldn’t expect this game to get the same level of visual enhancement that Metroid Prime Remastered received. The sequel is still expected to get modern controls and HD visuals though.

Grubb’s track record with early information is mostly solid, but it’s worth noting that it isn’t perfect. In a video published last September, Grubb apologized for promising that fans would see The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports before the year was out. Now, nearly a full year later, neither project has appeared. Additionally, while he accurately reported on the details and existence of Metroid Prime Remastered last year, in the same apology video, he inaccurately predicted that it would launch holiday 2022. The project would then go on to launch the following February.

Grubb has otherwise proven to be very reliable in the past. Regardless, it’s probably best you take today’s non-TotK Zelda and Metroid Prime Remastered 2 rumors with a huge grain of salt. Stay tuned for more information on Metroid Prime 2 Remastered and Zelda until Nintendo, hopefully, has more to reveal soon.