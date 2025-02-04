Mewtwo Codes (February 2025)

Updated February 4, 2025 We added new codes!

If you want to be the best like Ash Ketchum, you’ll need to prove yourself by defeating all Gym Leaders in Mewtwo. Can you do it? Of course. Capture Pokémon and train them, and soon, all Gym badges will be yours.

You’ll need to fill your Pokedex with Pokémon, so each time one of your Pokémon passes out, you can send out a new one. To capture and train more Pokémon, you’ll need Poke balls, medicine, and other items that you can get with Mewtwo codes. If you want the same experience but with a different title, then head over to our list of PokeWorld Codes to fill up on supplies and become a trainer once again.

All Mewtwo Codes List

Active Mewtwo Codes

B4dP0k3m0n: Use for Free rewards (Need 3 Gym Badges)

Expired Mewtwo Codes

GameIsUpGuys

GameIsUpYay

TestingEnded

FreeBCap

MerryChristmas24

Sorry4Downtime

Ash

AudioIsBack

1MilCode

Feedback24

GamesUpBaby

FreeBPSorryForDelay

GameUpYay

GAM3SUP

Week3

SorryForIssues

NewGen9s

BigSorryForDelay

Valentines2024

RobloxIsCool

Halloween2024

GameIsUpFully

GameBackSpeedrun

MAINTENANCEOVER

GamesUPAugust

FREEPOKE

HappyThanksgiving

EVENTS00N

2xShinyStarters

ThanksFor500K

GameUpJune

6YearsOfPBB

YayForPokemon

GameUpFrBro

PurchasesBack

R0BL0XISC00L

BoogaBooga

How to Redeem Codes in Mewtwo

You’ll have to prove yourself before you can use the Mewtwo codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Mewtwo in Roblox. Defeat the first Gym Leader. After you leave the first Gym open the RO-Powers menu . Enter a code into the text box. Press the Enter key to obtain goodies.

How to Get More Mewtwo Codes

Gather more Mewtwo codes from the okémon: Bronze Forever Discord and Czosnki czosneczka Roblox group. You can even bookmark this list and look for new codes right here since we regularly browse social media and update our articles.

Why Are My Mewtwo Codes Not Working?

You can’t get goodies if you mistype Mewtwo codes. Copy them from our list and paste them directly into the redemption system to avoid making spelling errors. If the codes still aren’t working, then they’re outdated. Let us know whenever you find an expired code so that we can update our list.

What is Mewtwo?

Like most Pokémon inspired games, you begin your journey in Mewtwo by choosing your first Pokémon, venturing out to find your missing parents, and accepting duels from other trainers and gym bosses to get EXP and cash. As you explore, you’ll discover wild Pokémon that you can capture with your Poke balls and train for battle.

You can gather more Poke balls and other goodies from our lists of Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes and Project Polaro Codes.

