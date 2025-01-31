Forgot password
PokeWorld Codes (January 2025)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025

Updated January 31, 2025

We searched for new codes!

Pokémon are your friends, so treat them well because your journey in PokeWorld will be long. You’ll encounter many challenges but do not worry because your Pikachu and Squirtle will be there to protect you. Catch them all just like Ash Ketchum did to fill your Pokedex.

Get more Poke balls and other supplies with PokeWorld codes. You’ll need to keep your inventory full on this journey because you need to take good care of yourself and your Pokémon. Your journey of capturing Pokémon will continue in yet another thrilling game, but before you begin, use the Project Bronze Forever Codes.

All PokeWorld Codes List

Active PokeWorld Codes

  • There are currently no active PokeWorld codes.

Expired PokeWorld Codes

  • B4dP0k3m0n
  • MerryChristmas24
  • BigSorryForDelay
  • GameBackSpeedrun
  • SorryForIssues
  • Halloween2024
  • Feedback24
  • EVENTS00N
  • FREEPOKE
  • R0BL0XISC00L
  • GAM3SUP
  • GamesUPAugust
  • ThanksFor500K
  • GamesUpBaby
  • GameUpJune
  • 2xShinyStarters
  • RobloxIsCool
  • GameUpYay
  • MAINTENANCEOVER
  • YayForPokemon
  • 6YearsOfPBB
  • FreeBPSorryForDelay
  • BoogaBooga
  • TestingEnded
  • GameIsUpGuys
  • 1MilCode
  • AudioIsBack
  • PurchasesBack
  • Ash
  • NewGen9s
  • GameUpFrBro
  • Valentines2024
  • GameIsUpFully
  • GameIsUpYay
  • FreeBCap
  • Sorry4Downtime
  • Week3
  • HappyThanksgiving

How to Redeem Codes in PokeWorld

You’ll have to play the game for some time to unlock the PokeWorld code redemption system. We’ll show you below exactly what you need to do:

How to redeem PokeWorld codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run PokeWorld in Roblox.
  2. Defeat the first Gym Leader.
  3. Open the RO-Powers menu after you leave the first Gym.
  4. Type a code into the ‘Type Here’ textbox.
  5. Hit the Enter key to claim freebies.

How to Get More PokeWorld Codes

You’ll find a PokeWorld codes channel on the Pokémon: Bronze Forever Discord, so that’s one option for finding codes. Additionally, just like you would use a Poke ball to capture and keep Pokémon, you can bookmark this list and check it occasionally for new codes.

Why Are My PokeWorld Codes Not Working?

PokeWorld codes only work if they’re correctly entered, so if you’ve encountered an error, then it’s likely due to typos. Manually typing codes is tedious, so you should copy/paste the codes from now on to ensure you always correctly enter them. If you still end up with an error, then the codes have stopped working. Expired codes need to be reported to us immediately, so if you find some, let us know.

What is PokeWorld?

PokeWorld is your typical Pokémon-inspired game featuring gym battles, exploration, and Pokémon capturing. You begin your journey by obtaining the first Pokémon friend and a Pokedex before you set off into the unknown, facing formidable trainers and gym leaders who will strengthen you and your Pokémon.  

