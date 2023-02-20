Metroidvanias. A beloved genre that has been around for quite some time. It is a category that is no stranger to the indie gaming scene. Indeed, there are many on the way that look encouraging. But how do you differentiate yourself amongst the crowded field? Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Little Knight Games might be able to do just that with the upcoming Mira and the Legend of the Djinns. The game is based on Moroccan folklore. Little Knight Games has uploaded a developer commentary trailer that delves into the making of the adventure.

Mira and the Legend of the Djinn is the developer’s first title. Composed of seven people from around the globe, Little Knight Games utilizes pixel art with Moroccan legends such as the boogeyman, Boukhencha, to build an engaging narrative. You control the treasure hunter Yuba, who bonds with a Djinn named Mira. Mira imbues Yuba’s weapons with the four Primal Elements, which will help them on their quest to recover Mira’s lost memories.

Rachid Hassani, team manager and lead programmer at Little Knight Games, had this to say about the development of Mira:

We had to use our imagination to create a world that was both true to its source material and that could be enjoyed by everyone who played the game. We used the various creatures and characters to fill the game with interesting and unique storylines, while still respecting the ancient legends and myths of Morocco.

Hassani also stated there were some challenges in creating the game, noting “religious references were avoided” to address cultural sensitivities.

For me, Mira and the Legend of the Djinn looks like a promising platformer. There is a skill tree, four weapons to wield, multiple abilities to learn, and a fluid combat system. The game looks gorgeous and fast in motion. Its Moroccan influence helps it stand out and feel unique, as well. You can wishlist and play a demo of the title on Steam, where it is planned to release in full sometime in 2023.