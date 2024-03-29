MLB The Show 24 Seasons & Sets, Explained

MLB The Show 24 has brought sets and seasons back to Diamond Dynasty for the second straight year. They’re a little different this time around than in MLB The Show 23, so you’ll want all the details to make sure you’re fielding the best team possible.

Seasons in MLB The Show 24, Explained

Seasons will now run for 12 weeks each in MLB The Show 24. They also see the return of the power creep, so your team will reset to a lower overall rating at the start of each season as some cards become ineligible. Over the course of those three months, you will then build your team back up to 99-overall status with some of the best cards in the game.

Each season has cards assigned to it. Those cards can be used in that specific season without having to use up a wild card slot. In Season 1, Season 1 cards and Core cards will be eligible for your lineup. In Season 2, it will be Season 2 cards and Core cards. You will have opportunities to earn Wild Card slots, which allow you to use players from previous seasons in your lineup.

Core cards are always eligible, regardless of the season. Core cards are all Live Series cards, Live Series collection rewards, and other cards from Conquests and Mini Seasons. You’ll want to complete a lot of Live Series collections in MLB The Show 24. If you do, you’ll have a distinct advantage at the start of each new season.

Sets in MLB The Show 24, Explained

Sets are meant to designate cards and card series that release during a specific season. For example, the brand-new Spring Breakout cards at launch are Season 1 cards. The best way to tell the set a card belongs to is by looking in the top left corner of the card. S1 means Season 1, and Core means, well, Core.

Sets in MLB The Show 24 are basically just Season cards. Just know that anything that isn’t a Core card can only be used in the season it was released in unless you have Wild Card slots to use.

Where Do Seasons & Sets Matter in MLB The Show 24?

Season cards matter the most in Ranked Seasons. In that mode, your lineup must meet season requirements. Events will require you to meet these rules at times but not at others. Battle Royale always has a draft, so no need to worry about it there.

If you’re a collector, you’ll also want to look for Season Collections. There are some really great rewards available if you collect a lot of them. Starting at 280 collected, you’ll earn a choice of three different 99 overall players.

And that’s MLB The Show 24 seasons and sets, explained.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

