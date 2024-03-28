MLB The Show 24 Update Makes Players Look Downright Terrifying

Updating a game can sometimes have unintended consequences, as San Diego Studio is learning the hard way right now. An MLB The Show 24 update makes the game’s players look downright terrifying.

Baseball season is here, so plenty of gamers are running to their consoles to take control of their favorite team and win a championship before they’re let down in real life. However, a few issues got uncovered that San Diego Studio had to address. Unfortunately, the quick response is giving the playerbase nightmares.

An update for MLB The Show 24 released early in the morning on March 28, fixing issues that included two-way players not having enough energy and pitchers spinning around after striking an opponent out. But shortly after the patch went live, gamers noticed that some of their players looked off, having scrunched up faces that make them look like something out of a Cronenberg movie.

my opponents player looked like this yesterday. some red sox player pic.twitter.com/7XayxNzHM4 — Scott (@Spavord1387) March 28, 2024

This isn’t the only problem players are experiencing, either. In addition to server issues, some players are appearing shorter than they should be and even batting from the wrong side of the plate. Those are much bigger issues than the faces because they may actually affect gameplay, with the strike zone being adjusted based on a player’s height.

Thankfully, the team behind MLB The Show 24 is hard at work looking for solutions. “We are aware of the current issues and working to get them resolved. Thank you for your patience,” a statement on the game’s official X account read.

This probably isn’t the Opening Day most fans had in mind, but San Diego Studio should have a fix soon, and normal baseball activities will be able to resume without the monstrous faces.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

