Modded ABA Codes (March 2024)

Modded ABA is a Roblox fighting game where you must train and upgrade your hero a lot to gain the upper hand. Practice special moves of your favorite anime champion and defeat everyone in the arena. Remember to use Modded ABA codes for a lot of free cash!
All Modded ABA Codes List
Modded ABA Codes (Working)
- SORRY4TROUBLE: Use for 5m Cash (New)
- I am the STRONGEST in the universe!: Use for 10k Cash (New)
- The Hundred Legions: Use for 20k Cash
- The Lost Celtor: Use for 20k Cash
- The Ministry: Use for 100k Cash
- extreme: Use for 100k Cash
- iwannasleep: Use for 200k Cash
- sonicthegoat: Use for 100k Cash
Modded ABA Codes (Expired)
- Guys What Happened To Server
- PLS GIMME CID RULER LOOK AT MY AVATAR PLZ
- Aye Sorry About That
- Meri Krimah
- SorryforWipe
- This Dude So Smart
- THE HERO OF OUR TIME
- FREE CID
- Eda is so Pretty
How to Redeem Codes in Modded ABA
Redeeming Modded ABA codes is a simple process. Follow the instructions below to get freebies:
- Launch Modded ABA on Roblox.
- Click the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen.
- Insert a code from our list into the pop-up text box.
- Hit REDEEM and grab your rewards!
