Modded ABA Codes (March 2024)

Modded ABA is a Roblox fighting game where you must train and upgrade your hero a lot to gain the upper hand. Practice special moves of your favorite anime champion and defeat everyone in the arena. Remember to use Modded ABA codes for a lot of free cash!

Recommended Videos

All Modded ABA Codes List

Modded ABA Codes (Working)

SORRY4TROUBLE : Use for 5m Cash (New)

: Use for 5m Cash I am the STRONGEST in the universe! : Use for 10k Cash (New)

: Use for 10k Cash The Hundred Legions : Use for 20k Cash

: Use for 20k Cash The Lost Celtor : Use for 20k Cash

: Use for 20k Cash The Ministry : Use for 100k Cash

: Use for 100k Cash extreme : Use for 100k Cash

: Use for 100k Cash iwannasleep : Use for 200k Cash

: Use for 200k Cash sonicthegoat: Use for 100k Cash

Modded ABA Codes (Expired)

Guys What Happened To Server

PLS GIMME CID RULER LOOK AT MY AVATAR PLZ

Aye Sorry About That

Meri Krimah

SorryforWipe

This Dude So Smart

THE HERO OF OUR TIME

FREE CID

Eda is so Pretty

Related: Sakura Stand Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Modded ABA

Redeeming Modded ABA codes is a simple process. Follow the instructions below to get freebies:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Modded ABA on Roblox. Click the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the pop-up text box. Hit REDEEM and grab your rewards!

If you want to play other popular Roblox games with many codes, visit our lists of King Legacy codes and Second Piece codes for more awesome freebies!