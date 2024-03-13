Category:
Modded ABA Codes (March 2024)

Modded ABA is a Roblox fighting game where you must train and upgrade your hero a lot to gain the upper hand. Practice special moves of your favorite anime champion and defeat everyone in the arena. Remember to use Modded ABA codes for a lot of free cash!

All Modded ABA Codes List

Modded ABA Codes (Working)

  • SORRY4TROUBLE: Use for 5m Cash (New)
  • I am the STRONGEST in the universe!: Use for 10k Cash (New)
  • The Hundred Legions: Use for 20k Cash
  • The Lost Celtor: Use for 20k Cash
  • The Ministry: Use for 100k Cash
  • extreme: Use for 100k Cash
  • iwannasleep: Use for 200k Cash
  • sonicthegoat: Use for 100k Cash

Modded ABA Codes (Expired)

  • Guys What Happened To Server
  • PLS GIMME CID RULER LOOK AT MY AVATAR PLZ
  • Aye Sorry About That
  • Meri Krimah
  • SorryforWipe
  • This Dude So Smart
  • THE HERO OF OUR TIME
  • FREE CID
  • Eda is so Pretty

How to Redeem Codes in Modded ABA

Redeeming Modded ABA codes is a simple process. Follow the instructions below to get freebies:

  1. Launch Modded ABA on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and grab your rewards!

If you want to play other popular Roblox games with many codes, visit our lists of King Legacy codes and Second Piece codes for more awesome freebies!

