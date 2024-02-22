Monopoly GO Players Launch Petition to Undo Recent Airplane Mode Update

A Monopoly GO player has launched a petition asking developer Scopely to undo a recent update that fixes a key glitch involving airplane mode in the game, and it’s gaining a lot of traction online.

Posted to Change.org, the petition is titled “Holding Monopoly GO Scopely accountable” and has earned more than 9,500 signatures as of this article’s most recent update. Although that’s smaller than a lot of petitions on the platform, that’s still quite a few signatures, as the campaign only launched on Feb. 13.

The campaign was started by Ana Velez and is in protest of a recent update to Monopoly GO. “Scopely has implemented a new update that appears to primarily serve their own interests.” The specific update to which Velez is referring is one in which dice rolls are predetermined in an attempt to curtail an exploit involving airplane mode that lets players to essentially reroll if they don’t like the result of a dice roll by enabling and disabling the function.

“This [change] ultimately benefits Scopely financially, as they have control over players’ tile landings,” the petition’s description continues. “Coupled with already challenging events designed to maximize profits, this update incentivizes players to spend significant amounts of money on dice, further benefiting Scopely.”

Velez went on to note that Scopely essentially billed the change as a bug fix and that the update “undermines the trust of players by revealing that the game is rigged against them.” The petition asks for the community to take a stand against the change and hints at the possibility of “legal action to protect the rights of players who have invested time and money into the game.”

Monopoly GO is a mobile game in which players use dice rolls to travel around various themed boards to collect money. They then use this money to buy Landmarks, and when enough are completed, they move on to the next board. There are a fair number of different events, tournaments, and challenges that crop up in the game. Overall, Monopoly GO has proven immensely popular, with the title reportedly earning more than a billion in less than a year.

