Category:
Video Games

Monopoly GO Players Launch Petition to Undo Recent Airplane Mode Update

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 02:02 pm
A header sized image of Peg-E in Monopoly GO as part of a guide to the event that talks about when it will next happen and how to play and win.

A Monopoly GO player has launched a petition asking developer Scopely to undo a recent update that fixes a key glitch involving airplane mode in the game, and it’s gaining a lot of traction online.

Recommended Videos

Posted to Change.org, the petition is titled “Holding Monopoly GO Scopely accountable” and has earned more than 9,500 signatures as of this article’s most recent update. Although that’s smaller than a lot of petitions on the platform, that’s still quite a few signatures, as the campaign only launched on Feb. 13.

The campaign was started by Ana Velez and is in protest of a recent update to Monopoly GO. “Scopely has implemented a new update that appears to primarily serve their own interests.” The specific update to which Velez is referring is one in which dice rolls are predetermined in an attempt to curtail an exploit involving airplane mode that lets players to essentially reroll if they don’t like the result of a dice roll by enabling and disabling the function.

“This [change] ultimately benefits Scopely financially, as they have control over players’ tile landings,” the petition’s description continues. “Coupled with already challenging events designed to maximize profits, this update incentivizes players to spend significant amounts of money on dice, further benefiting Scopely.”

Velez went on to note that Scopely essentially billed the change as a bug fix and that the update “undermines the trust of players by revealing that the game is rigged against them.” The petition asks for the community to take a stand against the change and hints at the possibility of “legal action to protect the rights of players who have invested time and money into the game.”

Monopoly GO is a mobile game in which players use dice rolls to travel around various themed boards to collect money. They then use this money to buy Landmarks, and when enough are completed, they move on to the next board. There are a fair number of different events, tournaments, and challenges that crop up in the game. Overall, Monopoly GO has proven immensely popular, with the title reportedly earning more than a billion in less than a year.

If you’re looking for more on Monopoly GO, check out our list of free dice roll links for the game, which we update daily.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
related content
Read Article Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Pokemon GO Giratina raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 22, 2024
Read Article The Original Silent Hill Still Haunts Me After 25 Years
The Original Silent Hill Still Haunts Me After 25 Years
Category:
Features
Features
Video Games
Video Games
The Original Silent Hill Still Haunts Me After 25 Years
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
Key art for Godzilla Minus One
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Love in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Cheat Codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, with Lara jumping a gorge on a green quad bike.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
All Cheat Codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Pokemon GO Giratina raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 22, 2024
Read Article The Original Silent Hill Still Haunts Me After 25 Years
The Original Silent Hill Still Haunts Me After 25 Years
Category:
Features
Features
Video Games
Video Games
The Original Silent Hill Still Haunts Me After 25 Years
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
Key art for Godzilla Minus One
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Love in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Cheat Codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, with Lara jumping a gorge on a green quad bike.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
All Cheat Codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 22, 2024

Author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.