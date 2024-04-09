Category:
Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick

Published: Apr 9, 2024 10:49 am
Ermac, a pale ninja, facing off against Kung Lao, a hat-wearing fighting monk, in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1‘s latest DLC trailer is here, giving us an extended look at the “new” fighter Ermac, teaming up with Kameo fighter Mavado. And he’s got some very cool tricks up his ragged sleeves.

Ermac is a collection of souls crammed into one undead body, which you’d think would lead to an awful lot of arguments. But as this Mortal Kombat 1 DLC trailer reveals, he’s more focused on kicking his opponents’ bottoms than anything else.

And I do mean kicking since the trailer shows off an attack where a giant glowing foot appears mid-air and just boots his opponent. It’s not clear if this a manifestation of Ermac’s telekinetic powers or if he’s just summoned the ghost of a leg, but it’s so amazingly silly I’m absolutely going to spam it any chance I get. My opponents will likely have a thing or two to say about it, but a win is a win at the end of the day.

Related: Does Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) Have Crossplay?

Other Ermac moves include calling up three spear-wielding spirits, locking his opponent in one place, and flinging them around without so much as laying a finger on them. The trailer also gives us a look at one of his fatalities, where he yanks his opponent’s limbs off, then spins them around so they reconnect in the wrong places. It’s nasty stuff.

Mavado, who we last saw in 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, also gets a moment to shine, though he’s arriving after Ermac. Ermac arrives this April 16th for those who’ve bought the Kombat Pack, while Mavado lands sometime in May.

If you’re looking for more Mortal Kombat 1 information, here’s how to get Dragon Krystals in the popular fighting game.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

