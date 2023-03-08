Marvel is celebrating International Women’s Day with a four-episode superhero special on Disney+ called MPower. Coming in at around 35 minutes per episode, the surprise drop highlights Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) heroes like Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and the actresses that play them. Their histories are covered, too, including dives into each icon’s comic book origins and archival footage. MPower also has Gamora herself, Zoë Saldaña, attached as an executive producer.

“MPower is a tribute to women’s representation and empowerment,” Saldaña said in a statement. “We’re enthused to have the involvement of a diverse group of women whose voices and stories will serve as a source of inspiration. Our hope is that this series will ignite meaningful conversations and drive real change towards a more equal and inclusive world.”

Each episode looks at different corners of the MCU. Episode 1 focuses on the women of Black Panther, episode 2 looks at Captain Marvel, episode 3 looks at Scarlet Witch, and episode 4 features Gamora. These easy-watch outings include interviews with the aforementioned actresses like Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, and of course, Saldaña. Watch a trailer for MPower before checking the MCU special out on Disney+ for yourself.

Meanwhile, the next MCU movie to arrive in theaters will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, the conclusion to the series directed by James Gunn as he heads off to shepherd a new DC Comics cinematic universe.