Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 18 Recap & Spoilers

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 18 has arrived, and with it, we’re on the precipice of something probably pretty big. After all, the last episode saw Rudy sorting out his relationship with his sister, so hopefully, good things are coming.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 18?

Things kick off with Rudy and Norn discussing Ruijerd. Rudy has started to work on a book about the Superd again but can’t figure out how to approach it. Writing problems are very relatable. While trying to figure it out, Norn spots what he’s doing and says she wants to help. It’s very sweet that they’ve made it up now. From there, we see Rudy and Aisha, and he asks for her thoughts because he’s worried she’s not happy, too. Also, she asks for some pay, which isn’t too hard to manage.

Norn and Rudy go shopping for a few bits and bobs and bond a little, and Aisha proves she’s a dab hand at haggling, using both her brother’s status and familiarity with Princess Ariel to cut a deal. When they get home, Aisha puts up some new curtains, and then we’re back to the academy for some more summoning attempts. Last time, they managed to do something inorganic, so they’re trying for something organic this time, with the aim being to build up to a human and Nanahoshi finding her way home. She gifts Rudy with a unique summoning scroll and then asks for more of his help.

Rudy then visits Zanoba and Julie in to see how the model makers are doing. They’re doing good, which is nice. We then see that Cliff has made a strange device to try and cure Elinalise’s curse and needs help with it. Truly, we are in our side quest era here. Rudy has settled into a proper routine now, which probably means there’s something big coming.

He returns home from a run to find that Sylphia has something to tell him. That something seems to be that she’s just full of baby. After a short pause in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 18 , Rudy thanks Sylphie and starts to cry with joy. Aisha then points out that he needs to chill his beans. The group then tells Norn, and everyone’s as happy as can be. Rudy then thinks of how happy he’d be to get all of his family together, and the next scene shows that he’s had a letter saying that rescuing his mother, Zenith, is difficult and he needs help.

Related: One Piece Chapter 1114 Recap & Spoilers

For the first time in a long while, we see the Man-God again. He’s become no less smarmy and once again warns Rudy against going to Begaritt but won’t say why. Rudy is in a very tough position and is now torn between wanting to save his mother and wanting to keep living his new life. He’s then told to have relations with Linia or Pursena in the next mating season in order to be even happier. Rudy shouts at him, stating that he’s going to stay true to Sylphie, but then the dream ends.

Rudy resolves to stay with Sylphie, but he can’t stop thinking about the letter. He eventually decides to ask Elinalise for her advice, and she says she’ll go in his stead. Rudy then talks to Zanoba, who basically says no thanks. Zanoba then states that “children still grow when their father isn’t watching them” and that Rudy should go if he’s worried and that he’ll look after Sylphie, even though he’d rather his master stay there. The next morning, Norn is preparing to set out on her own journey before falling on her face. She’s worried about her family, too, and wants Rudy to go and help them because he’s strong and can do it. After all, he’s done these kinds of journeys before.

Despite feeling as though he wants to stay and look after his sisters, wife, and child-to-be, he decides that she’s right and he should go. He’s probably making the right decision here, but boy, howdy, is it a tough one for sure. That’s it for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, Episode 18, as it looks like we’ll be back to adventuring properly next week.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more