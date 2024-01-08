Knowing the meta in a game gives you an advantage these days, but this takes things to another level. MW3‘s most OP weapon is responsible for the majority of CDL’s kills.

The Call of Duty League, aka the CDL, is where all the esports teams come together to do battle in one of the world’s most popular games. It’s watched by viewers worldwide, which leads to people picking up on things, such as a single gun dominating the whole competition.

According to FaZeCoDMuse on X, the MCW assault rifle has accounted for 67.96% of all the kills in the CDL, which is a staggering number. And on one of the game’s more popular maps, Terminal, which has appeared in multiple games in the series, that number jumps up to 88.83%.

Related: Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) on Game Pass?

Players have been trying to get to the bottom of the numbers, with some feeling like it’s due to the CDL banning other weapons. ” Could this be because the BAS-B and Holger 556 have been banned, so Pro players automatically fall back to the next meta?” asked Alive_Wedding on Reddit.

Others are blaming the game for pros having to lean on mostly assault rifles to find success. “That’s because every map in the game has long sightlines and people hold them, you don’t think an smg should beat an AR at distance surely?” said ItsmejimmyC.

The CDL has yet to address the problem of MW3‘s most OP weapon as of writing, but based on reactions from viewers, something will need to be done to ensure that people still find entertainment in the product.

If you’re looking for more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 guides, here’s the best way to destroy enemy equipment for the RGL-80 camo.