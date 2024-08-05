My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

The My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 6 release date is important to everyone, but especially those who are currently being pseudo-haunted by a deer-like humanoid. It’s more common than you might think, and you should never say Nokotan three times while looking in a mirror.

The My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 6 release date is August 11th. As comfortably the strangest anime of the season, the adventures of Koshitan and Nokotan have been a lot of fun to watch. The constant shifts in art styles, the truly abstract story, and the fourth wall breaks all make it a delight to witness. And every episode sets up the oddness of the next one well. Speaking of which, let’s recap.

What Happens in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 5?

Episode 5 kicks off with Koshi being snuck up on by Noko, and then a flashback that involves a battling gun for some reason. Koshi then gets very embarrassed because she’s got a love letter, and she once again nearly reverts to being a delinquent. It then turns out it wasn’t a love letter; it was a challenge from some delinquents. Some things happen, which result in the gym being blown up, and then we see Koshitan following Nokotan.

The episode ends with another potential do-badder being caught up in the chaos of the Deer Club and being converted after making Noko’s antlers grow really long and floppy. This naturally means that Nokotan gifts Neko with her antlers, and the day ends well, as it so often does for the intensely strange group. Now we have to wait for My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 6 to come around and then tune in to Crunchyroll to see what happens next, but we’re betting it’ll be chaotic.

