My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

We know you want the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 5 release date, and we’ve got it – for a price. And we’ll grant all of your wishes, as long as those wishes are linked to the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 5 release date.

The My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 5 release date is August 4. It takes a lot to be a truly weird anime because, well, anime. However, this one’s been managing it with aplomb thanks to a wealth of different references and also the constant presence of deer, who we assume are always lurking just out of sight, waiting to strike and feast upon all of us.

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 4?

Things kick off in Episode 4 with Koshi talking to the rest of the student council and being very excited about it. However, it turns out that the student council actually harbors someone who wants to end the deer club. Oh no, whatever will happen to our dear Nokotan and the rest of the strange misfits who call the club home? The first half of the episode has Koshi sort of annoying everyone around her, but hey, it’s all good.

While one student council member doesn’t like the deer club, another is besotted with it, and she pays a visit to the club while accidentally making Koshi feel bad. Koshi then ends up locked in a gym supply room, and they talk about becoming ghosts and whatnot and admit to some things. Then, Nokotan comes to save the day thanks to needing some of her special mushrooms. That’s it for now, and the deer club has grown once more; we’ll see what happens next week during My Deer Friend Nokotan‘s next episode on Crunchyroll.

