My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Want to know the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 4 release date so that you can continue along this absurd path? Of course you do, because the world is at its best when deer are actually people. We think that’s the message here. Let’s talk about the release date.

So, the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 4 release date is July 28th. The series so far has done very well living up to its absolutely unhinged premise. The first episode was probably still the strongest as there weren’t many of us who knew what was coming, but Episodes 2 and 3 did a good job of keeping the ante up. Speaking of Episode 3, let’s talk about what happened.

What Happens In My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 3?

Hot on the heels of the weirdo sister episode, we find ourselves following Koshitan as she enters the club room to see just a full deer. The animation style here is deeply upsetting and it’s a joy to watch. Koshitan becomes convinced that Nokotan has become a full deer, and is operating it like a mech suit. This is the whole first half of the episode, so strap in.

Next, we see Koshi stumbling upon a collapsed girl called Bashame, who decides to also join the deer club. That brings the total number of people in the club up to four, but only Koshi is a functional human being. The group has a meeting that somehow ends up with Koshi petting Bashame and Nokotan, and then we cut to three girls looking into the club menacingly.

All that’s left is to wait until My Deer Friend Nokotan comes out and then to go to Crunchyroll and watch it.

