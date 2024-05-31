My Hero Academia Chapter 424 Release Date Confirmed

The end of My Hero Academia feels like it’s on the horizon, with recent chapters wrapping up the Final War Arc. However, Deku hasn’t rode off into the sunset just yet. In fact, there’s another chapter around the corner. Here’s the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 424.

Chapter 424 of My Hero Academia will be released in the United States on Sunday, June 2, 2024. For those on the East Coast, it drops at 11:00 AM EST, meaning all the fans on the West Coast who get up after 8:00 AM will have it waiting for them when they get up. The chapter will be available in English on both Viz Media and MangaPlus on June 2.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 423?

Deku and All For One continue their fight in My Hero Academia Chapter 423. Deku lands a punch to kick things off, and it’s clear that All For One doesn’t have the upper hand anymore. It comes to light that the abilities All For One stole have been working against him. He makes one last-ditch effort to transfer All For One to Deku, but other Heroes step in and ensure Deku gets the opening he needs to finish off the villain for good.

Shigaraki even got himself together and helped fight back against All For One. He doesn’t last long, but he does get enough time to have a heartfelt conversation with Deku, where he asks Deku to find Spinner and tell him about how he fought until the end. With the evil seemingly gone for good, all My Hero Academia has left to do is give their Heroes a proper sendoff.

And that’s the confirmed release date of My Hero Academia Chapter 424.

My Hero Academia is available to read on Viz Media and MangaPlus.

