The popular anime series My Hero Academia, based on the manga by Kōhei Horikoshi, revolves around Pro Heroes’ war with the League of Villains. However, there is a traitor among the Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia that flips the story on its head.

Recommended Videos

My Hero Academia: Who Is the Traitor in MHA? Answered

The U.A. Traitor Arc in the Final Act Saga reveals that Yuga Aoyama is secretly working for the evil All For One as his mole within U.A. High School, where the Pro Heroes train together. All For One had privately threatened Yuga and his family for his forced cooperation in serving as a spy for him inside the U.A., feeding the villain information over the course of the series. Terrified for their lives, Yuga’s family begged him to obediently follow All For One’s orders to be a useful spy and avoid incurring the League of Villains’ wrath on them.

Pro Heroes Izuku Midoriya and Toru Hagakure tail Yuga to a remote meeting place with his family in a forest, where they learn about Yuga’s long-standing betrayal. One of the acts that Yuga confesses to after the two heroes confront him is informing All For One of the location of U.A. High School’s summer training camp and the unforeseen simulation joint (U.S.J.). All For One then instructed Yuga to lure Izuku into a trap so the villain could effectively ambush his new arch-nemesis.

Related: How to Watch My Hero Academia (MHA) & Its Movies in Order

This revelation confirms that Yuga was a traitor to his U.A. classmates ever since the earliest story arcs of the series, consistently feeding All For One information from the inside. However, Yuga was visibly distraught from the guilt that repeatedly betraying his friends caused, despite remaining compliant in his assistance to the League of Villains. With Yuga exposed, Izuku and Toru capture him and his family, trying to figure out a way to turn the tables on All For One, having detained his valuable spy.

And that’s who the traitor is in My Hero Academia (MHA).

My Hero Academia is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more