One of the most popular manga/anime series in the world is My Hero Academia, created by Kōhei Horikoshi. Like many of its anime contemporaries, My Hero Academia’s overarching story is divided into sagas, which are composed of a number of story arcs. Here are the story arcs in order.

Horikoshi has divided My Hero Academia into three sagas, with the current number of story arcs totaling over 20 and continuing as the manga series nears its conclusion. Though My Hero Academia generally unfolds into chronological order, there are instances when the story takes the time for a quick flashback or tale told at a different point of the series’ timeline. Here are all of My Hero Academia’s story arcs in order.

All My Hero Academia Arcs in Order

U.A. Beginnings Saga

Entrance Exam Arc (Episodes 1-4) Quirk Apprehension Test Arc (Episodes 5-6) Battle Trial Arc (Episodes 6-8) U.S.J. Arc (Episodes 9-13) U.A. Sports Festival Arc (Episodes 14-25) Vs. Hero Killer Arc (Episodes 26-33) Final Exams Arc (Episodes 34-38) Forest Training Camp Arc (Episodes 39-45) Hideout Raid Arc (Episodes 46-50)

The U.A. Beginnings Saga introduces audiences to the world of My Hero Academia, with its vision of Japan defended by Pro Heroes who, in turn, train the next generation of super-powered heroes at private high schools. Standing front and center is protagonist Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without a Quirk who still dreams of being a Pro Hero like his idol and eventual mentor All Might. Told in chronological order, the U.A. Beginnings Saga makes up the first 97 chapters of the manga and first 50 episodes of the anime series.

Rise of Villains Saga

Provisional Hero License Exam Arc (Episodes 51-62) Shie Hassaikai Arc (Episodes 62-78) Remedial Course Arc (Episodes 79-80) U.A. School Festival Arc (Episodes 81-86) Pro Hero Arc (Episodes 87-90) Joint Training Arc (Episodes 91-100) Meta Liberation Army Arc (Episodes 100, 108-112, 126) Endeavor Agency Arc (Episodes 101-106) Paranormal Liberation War Arc (Episodes 107, 113-131)

With the latter portion of the Rise of Villains Saga, the My Hero Academia anime series begins to move out of conventional chronological order and noticeably deviate from the storytelling style of the manga series. This begins with the Meta Liberation Army Arc which, after introducing the arc, deviates to focus on the Endeavor Agency Arc and Paranormal Liberation War Arc. After this, the Meta Liberation Army Arc is concluded, followed by the Paranormal Liberation War Arc and its tale of the supervillains organizing amidst a harrowing power struggle.

Final Act Saga

Dark Hero Arc (Episodes 132-138) Star and Stripe Arc (Episodes 139-ongoing) U.A. Traitor Arc (Chapters 335-342) Final War Arc (Chapters 343-ongoing)

The latter portion of My Hero Academia Season 6 kicks off the Final Act Saga, which teases the eventual end of the main My Hero Academia narrative as a whole. With the Pro Heroes of Japan on the offensive, the American Pro Hero Star and Stripe tries to take the fight to the villains as Izuku scrambles to find a way to effectively fight back. My Hero Academia Season 7 continues the FInal Act Saga, which is still currently unfolding in the manga series.

