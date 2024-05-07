My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

My Hero Academia is back! The much anticipated first episode of Season 7 premiered on Crunchyroll this past weekend, and fans were not disappointed. But what is the release date for Episode 2 of My Hero Academia?

Recommended Videos

When Will My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 Release?

The subtitled version of My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 2, will release on May 11 at 5:30AM ET. New episodes of the series release weekly on Crunchyroll, and the latest installment premiered on May 4.

As for the dub of My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 2, that will release between two weeks ad a month after the subbed version. This means that the dubbed version of Episode 2 will be likely be released between May 25 and June 8.

What Is My Hero Academia Season 7 About?

An adaptation of the “Star and Stripe” arc, the second episode of My Hero Season 7 is titled “Specter” and will focus on the aftermath of the confrontation between America’s top hero and series antagonist Tomura Shigaraki.

Although the “Star and Stripe” story arc is devasting in its own right, there won’t be much time for Deku and the young heroes of My Hero Academia to catch their breath. Next up is the “U. A. Traitor” story arc that reveals a shocking betrayal, followed by the beginning of the epic “Final War” arc.

The coming of “Final War” is equal parts exciting and terrifying for longtime fans of My Hero Academia, as it will feature a number of terrifying confrontations between the heroes and villains of the series — and not everyone will walk away unscathed. With the fate of the world at stake, several heroes will make the ultimate sacrifice, defining once and for all the true meaning of a hero.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now streaming weekly on Crunchyroll. If you’re looking for more. check out what the Invisible Girl actually looks like.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more