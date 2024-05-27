My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s My Hero Academia and the next episode is just round the corner. But when can you watch it? Here’s the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 5.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 airs in Japan on Saturday June 1 5:30PM JST, which translates to just after midnight in the US.

Crunchyroll will be airing it simultaneously or shortly after its Japanese release. So while Crunchyroll hasn’t released the specific time it’ll be available, you should be able to watch it after these times, depending where you are:

Pacific Time, PT Sat, 1 Jun 2024 at 01:30 / 1:30 AM PDT

Central Time, CT Sat, 1 Jun 2024 at 03:30 / 3:30 AM CDT

British Summer Time, BST Sat, 1 Jun 2024 at 09:30 / 9:30 AM BST

Central European Summer Time, CEST Sat, 1 Jun 2024 at 10:30 / 10:30 AM CEST

Japan Standard Time, JST Sat, 1 Jun 2024 at 17:30 / 5:30 PM JST

Australian Eastern Time, AET Sat, 1 Jun 2024 at 18:30 / 6:30 PM AEST

So if you’re in the US, it should be available to watch by the time you get up, or if you’ve got the energy drinks to hand you can watch it in the small hours of the morning.

What’s Happening in the Next Episode of MHA?

The title of the episode is “Let You Down,” though that’s kind of already happened when the gang uncovered a double agent in the last episode. According to Google Translate, Aoyama, who was unmasked as the traitor, may have something up his sleeve.

“The heroes and their enemies (villains) decide to leave Yuei as both sides measure each other’s movements in preparation for the upcoming decisive battle. Then, Deku is called by Aoyama, who was supposed to be in the detention center. What is Aoyama’s aim?” reads the synopsis.

And that’s the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 5. If you’re looking for more, here’s all the MHA movies in order.

