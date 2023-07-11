First-Person Cartoon Roguelike MythForce Launches in September

Back in June, during the Nintendo Direct, a bevy of titles were revealed. One game that garnered some attention was publisher Aspyr and developer Beamdog’s MythForce. A first-person melee roguelike, it turned heads with its Saturday morning cartoon aesthetic. Now, at Microsoft‘s [email protected] event, MythForce received a release date reveal trailer: It will launch on September 12, 2023 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Check out the visuals on MythForce via the release date trailer below:

I feel like I am watching an episode of He-Man or She-Ra. Also, the transition from cartoony cutscene to cartoony gameplay is incredible. It really looks like you are playing an episode of an animated series.

Based on MythForce‘s description on Steam, the title will feature weapons and magic, replayable dungeons due to its roguelike nature, and a co-op mode for up to four players. Gamers can choose from the knight Victoria, the rogue Rico, the mage Maggie, and the hunter Hawkins. They all have their own unique abilities to help them battle the forces of evil. Here are some more specific details about what to expect:

Star in Your Own Saturday Morning Cartoon: Step into a vibrant and colorful world crafted using the classic aesthetics and techniques of the ’80s animation era.

Step into a vibrant and colorful world crafted using the classic aesthetics and techniques of the ’80s animation era. High Fantasy Swords & Sorcery: Feel the thrill of each swing and the might of each spell as you smite hordes of enemies and emerge victorious in heart-pounding, first-person combat.

Feel the thrill of each swing and the might of each spell as you smite hordes of enemies and emerge victorious in heart-pounding, first-person combat. Deep Roguelike Adventure: Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to become even stronger with each playthrough.

Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to become even stronger with each playthrough. Play Together with Friends: Team up with friends or meet fellow adventurers online to conquer the Cursed Lands together in co-op mode for up to four players.

Team up with friends or meet fellow adventurers online to conquer the Cursed Lands together in co-op mode for up to four players. New Content for 1.0 Launch: The official 1.0 launch of MythForce on consoles and PC includes three story episodes (up from one in early access), unlockable difficulty modes for even greater challenges, and an overhaul of the meta-progression system with drop-in/drop-out functionality for online co-op.

I think this game looks awesome. Of course, that’s probably pure nostalgia talking. However, the hold the likes of shows like ThunderCats has on me cannot be overstated. Speaking of, Aspyr should totally commission a ThunderCats video game.