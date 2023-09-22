Nacon Announces PS5 Controller Without Stick Drift, But It’ll Cost You

Nacon has revealed the Revolution 5 Pro, a high-quality controller for PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PlayStation 5 (PS5) that is said to fix stick drift – but it’s going to cost you.

Nacon announced the beefy device yesterday with a quick trailer. The tech company does its best to sell you on its controller from the second the footage starts, as the video shows its many bells and whistles alongside some black and white color options. Some highlights include a long battery life that lasts more than 10 hours, an LED player indicator, adjustable weight, configurable joysticks, trigger blockers, and more than 60 customization options. The Revolution 5 Pro is designed to allow you to play any kind of game just how you like, but the real selling point has to be the magnetic tech that, as described on its website, “eliminates ‘stick drift’.” The downside? It’s €229.90 (or about $250).

“The controller reflects the result of years of research and takes form as a unique controller in terms of design, ergonomics, comfort, precision and technological innovation,” a description for the Revolution 5 Pro PS5 controller says.

Your average PS5 controller retails for about $69.99, meaning Nacon’s Revolution 5 Pro is about three-and-a-half times more expensive. Of course, if you really hate stick drift, then spending the extra cash might just be worth it. If you’re interested, you can head over to the Nacon website to lock in a pre-order and look at all of the fancy features the PS4 and PS5 controller includes.

The PS5 launched in 2020, and in the years since, its DualSense controller has become notorious for producing the dreaded stick drift problem for players. The issue, which causes controllers to malfunction and detect stick movement where there is none, has been reported by increasing numbers of PlayStation fans through the years. Although many have attempted to fix stick drift with home remedies, there isn’t really a one-size-fits-all solution yet. Even if your PS5 is still under warranty and you’re willing to send your device back to Sony for repairs, waiting for the company to return your controller can be agonizing.

If Sony ever announces plans to eliminate widespread stick drift issues, you can be sure to read about it here. In the meantime, you might be better off shelling out the money for an upgrade.