International Netflix subscribers will be receiving more bang for their buck: The streaming platform is reducing subscription prices for millions of users in over 30 countries except for the US, Canada, and the majority of Europe.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the Netflix price cuts only affect certain subscription tiers, and in some cases those prices are slashed in half. The countries that will be saving big on their Netflix subscription include Yemen, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Kenya, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Venezuela, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Cord Cutters News reported last week that the price cuts also affected subscribers living in Bosnia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Herzegovina, Albania, and Slovakia.

The international decrease in Netflix subscription prices comes over a month after co-CEO Greg Peters hinted at the company’s potential to do so in its earnings call, attracting subscribers in the countries where it hasn’t had a strong foothold to its streaming service with the best deals. “We seek to serve more members around the world in trying to deliver appropriate value at those different price points. And we’re doing a good job expanding that range,” he said. “There’s a bunch of people around the world in countries where we’re not deeply penetrated, and we have more opportunities to go attract them.”

Earlier this month, Netflix announced plans to crack down on password-sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain by forcing users sharing their accounts to pay extra for their profiles so long as they live in the same household as the primary account holder. As of this writing, the new password-sharing rules haven’t affected the US, which has been forced to contend with the price hikes on subscriptions in order to access viewers’ favorite shows, including Aggretsuko, Wednesday, and Komi Can’t Communicate.