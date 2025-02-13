Netflix‘s Cassandra is every technophobe’s nightmare, set in a house where an evil Alexa slowly exerts her will. But how does this story end? Here’s Netflix’s Cassandra’s ending, explained.

Does Cassandra Win At the End?

Ultimately, Netflix’s Cassandra ends with the titular character burning down the house as the family flees, destroying everything inside. But that’s just the tip of the AI-berg; there’s an awful lot to unpack from the last couple of episodes, so strap in.

We discover that, as has been heavily telegraphed, Cassandra is not an AI, designed to emulate the previous house owner’s late wife. She is the original Cassandra’s consciousness, which was either transferred or copied (the series implies the latter) into a robot body after she got cancer. I was half-expecting we’d find her corpse behind a wall, or her brain wired into a cavity behind the basement computer, but it appears the robot is her primary form.

After gaslighting Samira and getting her institutionalized, Cassandra holds the family hostage and Sam ultimately escapes. However Cassandra tells David that she’ll hurt children Fynn and Juno if he doesn’t kill Sam, and he goes on a Michael Myers-style rampage trying to kill her. Cassandra doesn’t want to kill her herself, as she believes that’ll make the children hate her even more (she’s trying to replace Sam).

Sam eludes David and, pursued by Cassandra, she stumbles into the side room, where Margarethe, Cassandra’s disfigured daughter, was forced to live. Cassandra’s original husband and son fled the house but didn’t take Margarethe with her. When Cassandra shut down in shock after the former’s deaths, Margarethe starved to death.

Sam uses this to get Cassandra to stand down, talking about how a mother would do anything for her children, and that the children would never forgive her for taking their real mother away. Cassandra admits she’d never have harmed Juno or Flynn. Her parting blow is to say that David also knew that, implying he actually wanted to kill Sam.

Sam embraces Juno and Flynn, looking daggers at David and, smelling gas, they flee as the house explodes. The final scene is of Cassandra and Margarethe’s spirit walking way together.

Who Lives and Who Dies in the Ending to Netflix’s Cassandra?

There’s a surprisingly low body count in the ending to Netflix’s Cassandra. Cassandra herself dies, and we discover that Margarethe starved to death, but the Prill family lives. Sam is almost certainly going to divorce David for nearly murdering her, but they’re all alive.

As revealed in the previous episodes, Cassandra’s husband Horst and Peter died in the 1970s, but she didn’t kill them. Instead, they plowed into a tree when, after leaving Cassandra and the house, Peter tried to grab the wheel. Birgit, Horst’s affair partner, and his illegitimate son Thomas, both survived, but we don’t find out what happens to them after that.

Why Does Cassandra Destroy Herself?

The typical ending for a series like this is for Cassandra to realize what a monster she’s become and to destroy herself out of guilt. But that’s not quite what happened here. Cassandra’s act of self-destruction is more based on logic and desperation.

She understands that the children are never going to accept her as a substitute mother, especially if she kills Sam. They’re already terrified of her and there’s no course of action where this ends well for her. Knowing her, she frees the family and destroys the house.

Is Netflix’s Cassandra Getting a Second Season?

Netflix has yet to commission a second season of Cassandra, and it’s unlikely there’ll ever be one. This is billed as a “limited series,” and the ending is pretty final.

And that’s Netflix’s Cassandra’s ending, explained.

Cassandra is streaming now on Netflix.

