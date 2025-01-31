The Most Highly Anticipated Netflix TV Releases of 2025: Wednesday, Stranger Things, and More

Netflix is unloading some exciting movies in 2025, but it’s the TV show releases that are most anticipated. With a slew of must-watch shows returning this year – including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Games – the streamer is reaffirming that it is the place to get your TV.

Recommended Videos

Biggest Netflix TV Releases of 2025

The returning and new show announcements came out during the Next on Netflix event the streamer held, and it dropped a ton of new looks, release dates, and announcements. You’ll notice, of course, that Squid Games, which had its second season land this past December, is included. That’s because Netflix revealed the third and final season will land on June 27, 2025. That means that in 2025, Netflix will release new seasons of what are three of the biggest TV series in the world, as the second season of Wednesday and the final season of Stranger Things also drop this year.

Squid Games and Stranger Things aren’t the only show concluding this year, however. Fans of Cobra Kai will wave goodbye to the far-better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be series when the second half of the final season drops on February 13. The Netflix smash You is also ending with its fifth season debuting on April 24, and the underappreciated animated series Big Mouth will conclude with its eighth season this spring/summer. It may also be the final season of The Sandman given the horrific allegations against Neil Gaiman, but the show’s second season is still on track to land this year.

Never fear, however, as Netflix is not holding back on trying to find its next cultural touchpoint that will make people pay their ever-increasing subscription cost. It’s hoping for another video game adaptation hit with the upcoming Devil May Cry anime series and has its fingers crossed that the Rober De Niro-led Zero Day will become another massive drama hit. There’s also the much-buzzed-about Apple Cider Vinegar, focussing on a “true-ish” story of Instagram influencers, and the new comedy from Mindy Kaling called Running Point, which stars Kate Hudson as a newly minted basketball executive.

Speaking of sports, Netflix is all in on live sports again this year. If you want to watch football on Christmas Day then you’ll need a subscription, as the Christmas Day games will be back again this year. There’s also the newly minted relationship with WWE going on as WWE Raw continues to stream on the platform. Most importantly, though, and not sports-related at all, John Mulaney is returning with Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, a live event series that follows up on his surreal and groundbreaking Everyone’s in LA.

Finally, I’ll put in a personal call out to the fantastic Nobody Wants This returning for its second season, the return of Bo Jack Horseman‘s Raphael Bob-Waksberg with his new animated series Long Story Short. They’re both sure to be hilarious and yet insanely humanistic.

Related: The Dragon Prince Confirms a Popular King Harrow Theory

Check out below for the full list of original shows coming to Netflix in 2025:

January

WWE Monday Night RAW (LIVE on Netflix Weekly)

American Primeval

SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 1

The Night Agent S2

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

Mo S2

The Recruit S2

February

Apple Cider Vinegar (February 6)

Sweet Magnolias (February 6)

Surviving Black Hawk Down (February 10)

Cobra Kai S6, Part 3 (February 13)

Love is Blind S8 (February 14)

American Murder: Gabby Petito (February 17)

Court of Gold (February 18)

Zero Day (February 20)

The SAG Awards (February 23)

Full Swing S3 (February 25)

Running Point (February 27)

March

With Love, Meghan (March 4)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black S1 Part 2 (March 6)

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (March 10)

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (March 12)

Temptation Island (March 12)

Adolescence (March 13)

The Residence (March 20)

Survival of the Thickest S2 (March 27

April

Devil May Cry (April 3)

You S5 (Final Season) (April 24)

June

Ginny & Georgia S3 (June 5)

Squid Game S3 (June 27)

July

SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 2 (July 2025)

Coming Soon

North of North (Spring 2025)

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Spring 2025)

Big Mouth Season 8 (Final Season) (Spring/Summer 2025)

Untitled SEC Football Series (Summer 2025)

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (August 2025)

Long Story Short (Fall 2025)

A Man on the Inside S2

The Abandons

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders S2

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Battle Camp

The Beast in Me

BET

Black Mirror S7

Black Rabbit

Building the Band

Chef’s Table: Legends

Death by Lightning

Department Q

The Diplomat S3

Emily in Paris S5

Forever

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S7

The Four Seasons

FUBAR S2

Gabby’s Dollhouse S11

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Haunted Hotel (fka The Undervale)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3

Leanne

Love on the Spectrum S3

Million Dollar Secret

MONSTER S3

My Life with the Walter Boys S2

NFL Christmas GameDay

Nobody Wants This S2

Power Moves Pulse

Ransom Canyon

The Sandman S2

The Seven Dials Mystery

Tyler Perry’s She the People

Sirens

Starting 5 S2

Stranger Things 5 (Final Season)

Tires S2

Too Much

Turning Point: VietnamUntamed

UNTOLD

Victoria Beckham Doc Series

The Vince Staples Show S2

The Waterfront

Wayward

Wednesday S2

The Witcher

Wolf King

And those are the most highly anticipated TV shows coming to Netflix in 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy