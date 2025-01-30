Netflix Film Slate 2025: Frankenstein, Witcher, SpongeBob, and More

At a star-studded event, Netflix teased its film slate for 2025, which includes a robust selection of films. From Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein to the third installment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series, here are all the movies coming to the platform in 2025.

Netflix’s 2025 Film Slate, Explained

You’ve got a host of Oscar-hopeful films coming to the streamer sometime this year, with Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, a “heartbreaking” comedy starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, and many more. There’s also RIP, a thriller that sees Ben Affleck and Matt Damon partnering up again to tell the story of a group of Miami cops who begin to panic after discovering a large sum of cash, and the mysterious untitled Kathryn Bigelow film that has no details but will star Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

On the less prestigious but no less exciting side of things, the streamer also debuted first looks at Happy Gilmore 2, a long-gestating sequel to the film that turned Adam Sandler into a movie star. Then there’s the Keira Knightley-led mystery thriller The Woman in Cabin 10 and The Old Guard 2, a sequel to 2020’s Charlize Theron-starring comic book adaptation about a group of immortal warriors who protect humanity from destruction. And for horror fans, Netflix’s ongoing Fear Street series is coming back with Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Sadly, for those crossing their fingers for a new Christmas Prince movie, it does not seem to be coming. However, that doesn’t mean that Netflix is abandoning its insanely successful run of holiday rom-coms. Coming this year, Champagne Problems stars Minka Kelly as an ambitious executive who is sure to learn a Christmas lesson by the end of the film, and A Merry Ex-Christmas brings Melissa Joan Hart and Alicia Silverstone together for a Christmas comedy about a separated couple coming together for the holidays.

Check out below for the full list of Netflix films coming to the streamer and their release dates/windows.

Original Movies Releasing on Netflix This Winter

Kinda Pregnant (February 5, 2025)

The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep (February 11, 2025) Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

La Dolce Villa (February 13, 2025)

Original Movies Releasing on Netflix This Spring

Chaos: The Manson Murders (March 7, 2025)

Plankton: The Movie (March 7, 2025) Plankton’s world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted.

The Electric State (March 14, 2025) Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother.

The Life List (March 28, 2025)

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (April 21, 2025)

Nonnas (May 9, 2025)

Havoc (Spring 2025)

Original Movies Releasing on Netflix This Summer

The Old Guard 2 (July 2, 2025) Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (Summer 2025) Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.



Original Movies Releasing on Netflix This Fall/Holiday Season

A Merry Little Ex-Christmas (Fall 2025) A recently separated couple attempts to have one last Christmas with their kids before the wife sells the family home to move and start fresh, but complications arise when the husband brings his amazing new girlfriend into the holiday mix.

Frankenstein (November 2025) Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Jay Kelly (Fall 2025)

RIP (Fall 2025) Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Film (Fall 2025)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Fall 2025)

The Woman In Cabin 10 (Fall 2025) While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn’t happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger. Based on the bestselling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware.



Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

The Ballad Of A Small Player

Champagne Problems

Eddie

Happy Gilmore 2

In Your Dreams

K-Pop: Demon Hunters A musical action adventure that follows the story of a world-renowned K-Pop girl group, as they balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as bad-ass demon hunters, set against a colorful backdrop of fashion, food, style and the most popular music movement of this generation.

Lost In Starlight

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding

My Oxford Year

Night Always Comes

Pookoo

R&B

Steve

Straw

The Thursday Murder Club

Titan

Untitled New Yorker Documentary

The Wrong Paris

And that’s Netflix‘s 2025 film slate.

