The Dragon Prince Confirms a Popular King Harrow Theory

With the ending of Netflix’s The Dragon Prince, one of its most popular theories involving King Harrow was seemingly confirmed.

The King Harrow/Bird Theory, Explained

This popular King Harrow theory started all the way in Season 1 when High Mage Viren came up with a plan to save the king’s life from an assassination plot. This scheme involved using dark magic to trap Harrow’s soul in another person’s body, which is essentially a body swapping spell. However, Harrow refused this plan and said he would rather die than sacrifice someone else. The theory started circulating because we never saw King Harrow die, and his pet bird Pip saw what really happened. At the time the theory was a little far fetched, but it’s pretty amazing that it turned out to be true.

The theory was that High Mage Viren decided to go ahead with the spell without Harrow’s consent and instead decided to trap Harrow’s soul in his pet bird. Back then this was all a theory, but now that we know it’s true it gives the scenes Viren has with the bird Pip in Season 1 a whole new meaning now. Plus, it gives us an idea of why Viren did this to Harrow.

Viren started becoming corrupted by dark magic and having a desire to take te throne of Katolis. Feeling betrayed by his closest friend, the king, he didn’t want him to die, but it’s possible he also wanted some kind of vengeance against Harrow. He always felt overshadowed by Harrow, despite the two being best friends. Thus, Viren used the spell on Pip and Harrow.

How Did The Dragon Prince Confirm the Theory?

Right at the end of the final season of The Dragon Prince, this popular theory was proved correct. The way it was done however was rather comedic. The assassin (known as Runaan) that killed Harrow was imprisoned in a curse coined by Viren in Season 1 but was freed at the end of Season 6. King Ezran (Harrow’s son) wanted an explanation from Runaan, as to why he did it, and if his father had any last words before his death. This is where the theory was proven in a clever, but comedic way. Runaan says he’s uncertain is the former king had any last words, because when he fired his arrow at the king, all he did was turn around and squawk at him.

This had the gears turning for Corvus, a scout for King Ezran. Corvus says that what Runaan says changes everything. He had heard “far-fetched rumours” a few weeks after King Harrows death. It’s safe to say that these rumours Corvus heard were the same as the popular theory. It’s unsure if they find King Harrow, but the series ends with Crown Guard Captain Soren and Corvus setting off in search of the bird Pip. I have to admit, as someone who has watched The Dragon Prince from the very beginning, I love that this theory was proven correct. The way it was done was great as well. For a far-fetched theory to be proven true is a great way to end the series.

The Dragon Prince Season 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.

