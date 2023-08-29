New Arc Line Looks Like the Steampunk Baldur’s Gate of Our Dreams

Fulqrum Publishing and Ukrainian developer Dreamate have revealed a fantasy steampunk CRPG called New Arc Line, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S in 2024 (via IGN).

First details on the project promise a story set in an age where magic meets technology. Players will be able to “invent deadly gadgets or master the arcane arts, fight, steal or smooth-talk your way to the top, make foes and allies, fall in love, get involved in a massive conspiracy, and influence the course of history.” The New Arc Line reveal trailer teases some of these features, as citizens of this fictional world can be seen going about their days.

New Arc Line looks to offer a flawed and magical place to live, but it’s also got its fair share of horrors. The trailer gives us only a few glimpses of these terrors, including a demon creature, a small child that can morph into a spider, and a hideous and creatively twisted rat creature. The trailer also seems to show a tiny bit of gameplay, as well as a brief look at an ominous, mask-wearing character that we’ll surely meet eventually. You can see it all below.

Dreamate and Fulqrum say that New Arc Line will allow players to control a customizable character as they navigate the treacherous city streets. While the town surrounding you seems to have a good mix of good and bad guys, players will have the freedom to be as nice or as mean as they want throughout the single-player campaign. Meanwhile, the first screenshots (below), promise a solid variety of different locations to explore. We’ll learn more about New Arc Line as its release window gets closer, so be sure to stay tuned for any potential updates from the team.