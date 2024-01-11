New Trailer for Halo Season 2 Shows Master Chief & Reach Fighting Back

Paramount+ has dropped a new trailer for its massive sci-fi franchise show. No, not that one. The streamer has released a dramatic trailer for Halo Season 2.

The first season of Halo, which is adapted from the mega video game franchise of the same name, came out as Paramount+ was clawing its way into the streaming wars and didn’t quite hit its stride both in terms of the series itself and the audience it was hoping to pull in. However, the show is returning in a big way as the new trailer shows with even more Covenant, more battles, and more dramatic slow motion.

In the new season, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schrieber), whose face we do get to see a lot of, continues to lead his team of elite Spartans in the fight against the Covenant, who are busting out the energy swords all over this trailer. As the battle rages, the show’s namesake, the Halo, may deliver humanity’s salvation or its destruction. It’s up to Master Chief to figure that all out while shooting things plenty. He’s joined in the trailer by Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy) and Captain Jacob Keyes (Danny Sapani), along with a host of other heroes, canon fodder, and plenty of green fog.

The trailer also hints that we’ll be seeing one of the games’ biggest moments as Reach falls, a pivotal element that impacts the entire franchise. However, the first season of the show took plenty of liberties with the game’s storyline, so don’t expect to be watching Noble Team from Halo: Reach in this one. The fall of Reach may still be an emotional gut-punch in the show, but it won’t be the same. For some fans, that shift in focus has meant the show doesn’t work, but for others, it’s just another way to enjoy Halo‘s universe.

Halo season 2 premieres February 8th on Paramount+