New Ubisoft Web Domains Hint at Unannounced Might and Magic Game

A still from Might & Magic X: Legacy featuring three fantasy characters standing against a fire-lit wall.
Image via Ubisoft.

Ubisoft registered new web domains last month that suggest the announcement of a new game in the long-running Might and Magic series may be coming in the near future.

If the domains legitimately point to a new game, it is likely to be called Might and Magic: Fates. The domains in question, mightandmagicfates.com and might-and-magic-fates.com were uncovered by by X user Kurakasis (via VGC). At the moment, both are inactive, but the publicly accessible Whois data indicates that both belong to Ubisoft after being registered in the middle of November 2023.

The registrations tally with previous reports from early in 2022 that Ubisoft’s Shanghai-based studio was looking for staff members to help create a new AAA Might and Magic game. There has been no further word about such a project in the interim.

The most recent entry in the franchise was 2020’s Might and Magic: Chess Royale, an autobattler that was shut down earlier this year. That was just the latest in a long line of spin-offs, which also includes the Heroes of Might & Magic series and Marvel’s Blade developer Arkane’s sophomore effort Dark Messiah of Might and Magic from 2006. The last mainline entry was 2014’s Might & Magic X: Legacy, which was the first since Ubisoft acquired the property in 2003.

The series began back in 1986 and is widely regarded as one of the most influential early RPGs.

