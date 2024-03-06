Category:
Niantic Teases Marshadow As Part Of Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Niantic released a quick teaser trailer for Pokemon GO Fest 2024, and fans think it means Marshadow is coming
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Mar 6, 2024 09:38 am
Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Fans have eagerly awaited details regarding Pokemon GO Fest 2024, and now, we’ve got our first hints about what this year’s event will entail. GO Fest is an annual in-person event celebrating all things Pokemon GO, taking place in a few different cities.

We don’t yet know when or where the event will be in 2024, but now we might know one of the Pokemon that’ll be featured.

Niantic took to X to share a teaser trailer for Pokemon GO Fest 2024, promising we’ll have details for the event “very soon.”

The trailer begins much as fans expect, with old favorites Pikachu and Eevee running around a grassy field. These Pokemon are often featured as part of in-person events, with fans meeting them in real life.

However, after we peek at this year’s GO Tour logo, the trailer gives a shadowy hint as to a certain Pokemon we might see in this year’s festivities. As the video ends, the shadow of another Pokemon hovers in view, giving us a good long look without actually showing the critter casting it.

Expert Pokemon shadow identifiers in the comments suggest that this shape is none other than the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow, who first made its appearance in Pokemon Sun & Moon. If fans are correct about this ghost/fighting type Pokemon being part of GO Tour, it will mark Marshadow’s debut in Pokemon GO. And people are excited, with many comments simply shouting “MARSHADOW!” in all caps, while others remark that this shy little shadow Pokemon is their favorite mythical.

The outline of a blurred-out city is also visible in the teaser trailer. Still, fans are so excited about Marshadow that there isn’t much speculation about the location aside from a few attempts to identify one particularly unique-looking building.

Of course, GO Fest traditionally takes place in a few different cities, with last year’s tour featuring London, Osaka, and New York with a follow-up virtual Global event. If this tradition holds true, the blurry city in the background is likely only one of a few stops on this year’s tour.

Niantic often gives teasers like this very shortly before revealing the details, so we can expect confirmation of the GO Tour dates and locations very soon, as well as proof that Marshadow is truly coming to Pokemon GO.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.