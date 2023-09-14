Nintendo Announces New Mario vs. Donkey Kong Game for Switch

During today’s September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed Mario vs. Donkey Kong for Nintendo Switch that looks to evolve the series’ with new gameplay and updated graphics when it releases on February 16, 2024.

The presentation showed off a little bit of gameplay from this return to the spinoff franchise, revealing some interesting new mechanics, local co-op, and more. It’s nice to see this often-forgotten Nintendo series, but it’s also not quite a surprise. X user and reliable Nintendo leaker Pyoro_X teased that today’s Direct would include a return for the series earlier today. You can see Mario vs. Donkey Kong in the trailer below.

The rivalry between Mario and Donkey Kong is a long one. The beloved plumber actually made his debut in 1981’s Donkey Kong, in which he was known as “Jumpman.” Since then, the two have faced off and teamed up in various sports and party games. Their biggest rematch came in 2004’s Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Game Boy Advance.

The announcement was one of many made during today’s Nintendo Direct. In addition to Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the company also announced a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, one of the most beloved installments in that franchise.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong will hit Nintendo Switch on Feb. 16.