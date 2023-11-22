Nintendo Switch Online Adds Rare’s Jet Force Gemini in December

The Nintendo 64 portion of Nintendo Switch Online has not been updated since October. Luckily, Nintendo of America has announced Rare’s Jet Force Gemini is coming to the service sometime next month.

Nintendo announced the news via the social media platform, X:

Adventure calls in the galaxy of Jet Force Gemini, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members this December! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/Nne8huwalW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2023

Jet Force Gemini originally launched on the Nintendo 64 in October 1999. Its plot follows a team of three intergalactic law enforcers, one of whom is a dog, as they try to stop a horde of insectoids from killing cuddly bears. The main gimmick of the game is its three playable characters. Each one has a special ability that allows them to access certain areas the others cannot reach.

The release of Jet Force Gemini is somewhat of a big deal. It is the third Rare-developed title to hit Nintendo Switch Online, with Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye being the other two. Rare is currently owned by Microsoft, so the company must have a good relationship with Nintendo to allow these games to be released on Nintendo Switch.

Some happy gamers recognized that fact and voiced their pleasure about the Nintendo Switch Online announcement online. “I’m really glad to see more Rare games coming to NSO! I actually missed out on this one back on the day, so I’m looking forward to trying this one out,” said X user Hat Stack Mike.

Perhaps other games from Rare will show up in the future, like Conker’s Bad Fur Day and Perfect Dark. My vote? Blast Corps! The game where the only way to stop a runaway nuclear missile carrier is to blow up buildings in its path.

