Nour: Play With Your Food Trailer Serves Release Date & Delicious Gameplay

Publisher Panic and developer Terrifying Jellyfish have announced that their playful and soft breakfast, lunch, and dinner video game, Nour: Play With Your Food, has a release date of September 12, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 with a new trailer. The launch plans arrived as part of today’s Panic Games Showcase 2023.

While it’s nice to see we’ll finally get new tools to play with our food in only a few weeks, the real joy of today’s announcement was that we got to see more gameplay. You can see that gameplay – and probably work up an appetite – in the Nour: Play With Your Food release date announcement trailer below.

Can we just take a second to appreciate how delicious that trailer was? Terrifying Jellyfish clearly put a lot of work into making every level feel somehow unique, vibrant, and, of course, tasty. The release date trailer’s original song from rapper and singer Tobi Lou doesn’t hurt the mood either, but music’s part in the experience doesn’t stop there. Players who pick up Nour: Play With Your Food can look forward to a dynamic soundtrack that evolves as you get creative with different tools. As if there was ever any doubt, there’s also a photo mode for foodies to take the perfect pictures of their favorite meals.

Terrifying Jellyfish’s TJ Hughes appeared during the Panic Games Showcase to talk more about what Nour: Play With Your Food will offer when it releases next month. As he says, players will be able to “slice, squish, season, char, and paint” their food with the tools at their disposal. However, as demonstrated by a strange jellyfish that comes to tamper with the food, there are more mechanics and features for players to uncover. For example, PS5 players will be able to utilize the DualSense controller to sing and even whistle some life into their meals.

Look forward to more when Nour: Play With Your Food launches next month. Until then, you can watch Hughes’ demonstration from the Panic Games Showcase below.