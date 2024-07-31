One Piece Chapter 1122 Release Date Confirmed

The Egghead Island arc of One Piece started out like any other story arc in the series. However, it’s now transformed into something of an opening salvo for the final saga of the series. So, when can fans expect Chapter 1122 of One Piece to be released?

When Does One Piece Chapter 1122 Come Out?

One Piece Chapter 1122 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 4, 2024. If you want to catch the next installment in the Egghead Island arc the moment it drops online, here’s a list of time zone-specific release dates:

Sunday, August 4, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, August 4, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, August 4, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, August 4, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

One Piece Chapter 1122 can be read in various ways. The Shonen Jump and Viz Media apps offer the latest chapters for free as soon as they are released, along with the two previous chapters. So, if you’re a bit behind on the story, it shouldn’t be a problem to catch up. However, if you’re looking to go further back into the vast catalog of One Piece chapters, a paid membership is required to have access to the entire series.

What Has Happened in the One Piece Egghead Island Arc So Far?

The Egghead Island Arc of One Piece has found the Straw Hats back in the open New World after being cut off from it for most of the Wano Country Arc. Due to their return to the spotlight, along with the landing at a World Government-affiliated island, the Straw Hats have had to deal with so many of their past enemies. Whether it was fighting Rob Lucci or Admiral Kizaru, the Egghead Island Arc has ramped up the stakes in the story by putting even more powerful enemies in the Straw Hat Crews way.

Perhaps the biggest development was the arrival of the Five Elders, giving a real sense that the 27-year-long story of One Piece is finally reaching its conclusion. The desperate attempt to keep Vegapunk’s knowledge a secret has been the driving force of the story arc, and Chapter 1122 will no doubt continue to shed light on the void century.

And that’s the confirmed release date of One Piece Chapter 1122.

