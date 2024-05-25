OpTic Scump Controller Settings in XDefiant

It can be hard to tell who has the best controller setup in XDefiant, but there’s no debate that OpTic Scump will have some fantastic controller settings. This guide will show all of the settings that one of the greatest COD players uses in his own game.

XDefiant: Best OpTic Scump Controller Settings

Screenshot by The Escapist.

There aren’t a ton of changes to make with OpTic Scump’s controller settings. Many of his options are default. However, they should provide you with a great base to understand what kind of options you might prefer. As with any settings guide, you want to make small changes as you get used to the game. All of Scump’s settings can be found below.

Button Layout: Default

Stick Layout: Default

Aim Assist: Standard

Aim Assist Strength: 0

Aim Assist Follow: 0

Aim Response Curve Type: Reverse S-Curve

Horizontal Sensitivity: 30

Vertical Sensitivity: 30

Controller Aim Look Sensitivity Factor: 1.00x

Controller Aim Scope Look Sensitivity Factor: 1.00x

Dead Zone – Left Stick: 4

Dead Zone – Right Stick: 4

Acceleration Speed Multiplier: 1.00x

Invert Horizontal Axis: Off

Invert Vertical Axis: Off

Controller Vibration: Off

One of the most important things to remember about Scump’s controller settings is that his button layout is not accurate. On the surface, you can see that he has them as the default option. However, he and many other COD players will be using some kind of Scuf controller. That means they can map the buttons anywhere they want. In most cases, there is even an additional set of paddles in the back. So his button layout is still customized.

For that reason, I still like to use Skill Thumb Brawler in the button layout. It allows me to crouch or slide with the right stick and jump with the left bumper. If you aren’t used to using L1/LB as a jump button, then using the standard Brawler layout is a good idea. Otherwise, Scump’s settings are a good starting point.

XDefiant is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

