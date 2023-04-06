Overwatch 2 Season 4 Trailer Unveils Space Opera Battle Pass, Sigma Mythic Skin, Fan-Made Map

Blizzard Entertainment has fully pulled back the curtain on Overwatch 2 Season 4 with a trailer and roadmap, revealing many of the new modes, events, and space opera-themed skins coming when the battle pass begins April 11. Most of the highlights were shown in the new Season 4 trailer, with Blizzard giving a proper showcase for the Galactic Emperor Sigma Mythic skin. It’s a spacey suit with some of the most unique customization options available yet, with players able to change between purple, blue, and red variants.

Along with nefarious-looking space opera skins for Sojourn, Mercy, and Soldier 76 come equally illustrious get-ups for heroes like Lucio, Doomfist, Wrecking Ball, and Torbjörn. There’s also the previously announced new support hero, Lifeweaver, who will shake up the meta with abilities that can heal and even move other players around the battlefield. Already, it looks as though Blizzard is hoping to keep up the momentum with Overwatch 2 Season 4. You can see some of how it plans to do so in the Season 4 trailer below.

The Overwatch 2 Season 4 roadmap shares further information. For now, players can expect new distractions like the B.O.B. and Weave game mode, which begins April 11, comes with an earnable free skin, and seems to feature both B.O.B. and Lifeweaver. Then on May 9 comes Starwatch, a limited-time mode that features a new comic. Little about Starwatch has been revealed, but with the emphasis it is given in the roadmap, let’s hope it finally gives players a taste of the PvE plans Blizzard has up its sleeve.

On May 23, Season 4 will deliver a Symmetra challenge that gives players access to the Epic Gardener skin. There’s also a groundbreaking fan-made map called Talantis on the way. It’ll be available on May 25 and seems to feature an underwater theme and overwhelmingly blue architecture.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 drops April 11 and, as you can see in the trailer and roadmap both, aims to keep players busy with free and premium battle pass rewards for the next few months. Stay tuned for more details on how the space opera content and Overwatch’s first Thai hero will freshen up Blizzard’s competitive free-to-play multiplayer game.