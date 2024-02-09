How to Complete Request 39 in Persona 3 Reload: Music Unique to Gekkoukan

Elizabeth’s requests are a good source of Twilight Fragments are other valuable rewards in Persona 3 Reload, which is why we recommend knocking them out as soon as you can. Here’s how to complete request 39 in Persona 3 Reload, titled Let Me Hear Music Unique to Gekkoukan.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Music Unique to Gekkoukan in Persona 3 Reload

Starting on 7/9, you’ll be able to accept request 39 from Elizabeth. She’ll tell you that she wants to hear music unique to Gekkoukan, and that’s all the help you’re getting.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

After talking to her, head back to the second floor of Gekkoukan High and try to enter the PA room, which is located right next to your classroom. The protagonist will tell the PA Guy about the request, and he’ll hand over a key item called Gekkoukan Boogie.

Take the item back to Elizabeth at the Velvet Room, and the request will be considered complete. There’s no time limit on this request either, so feel free to knock it out whenever it suits you before the end of the school year.

Persona 3 Reload Request 39 Reward

The reward for this particular request is a small one, but if you’re a completionist, you’ll definitely want to do it anyways. You’ll be rewarded with the Female Uniform (Summer) outfit for your efforts, allowing you to dress the female SEES members in their summer Gekkoukan uniforms when you head into Tartarus.

Again, these outfits have no effect on combat and gameplay, and they’re purely cosmetic. They’re not to be confused with armor pieces, which come with various stat bonuses and other effects.

And that’s all you need to know about request 39 in Persona 3 Reload, and how to find music unique to Gekkoukan. Be sure to search The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to give Elizabeth a fashionable item.