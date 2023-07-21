PlayStation 5 Allegedly to Get Temporary Price Cut in US, UK, Germany

Nowadays, it is easier to get one’s hands on a PlayStation 5, especially compared to in 2020, when the system launched. Sony is even offering limited editions of PS5 currently, like with its Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 variant. But there hasn’t been a price drop on the console, almost three years later. There was even a price increase in large parts of the world last year. However, data miner Billbil-Kun (via VGC) has recently claimed PlayStation 5 is getting a slight, temporary price cut in three countries, meaning a cheaper PS5 is potentially coming soon.

Per Billbil-Kun, the temporary price cut is coming to PS5 for the following regions, dates yet to be determined:

Germany: €75 reduction (€474.99 instead of €549.99)

United States: $50 reduction ($449.99 instead of $499.99)

Great Britain: £75 reduction(£405 instead of £480)

These reductions come after recent promotional campaigns in Spain, Portugal, and France, so they are not out of the realm of possibility. The sites that will participate in the promotion are reportedly PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Target, Game, and MediaMarkt.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt, regardless of Billbil-Kun’s track record. Still, a $50 PlayStation 5 price cut is a decent chunk of change to save, even if $100 would be so much better. Since some game titles are pushing $70 a pop, any monetary relief the consumer can get would be beneficial.