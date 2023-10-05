Movies & TVVideo Games

PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Will Get Up to 100 Free Sony Movies to Stream

By
0
Spider-Man Miles Morales universe reality crisis mother father alive or dead in 616 Marvel - Across the Spider-Verse

If you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe Subscriber, you could be getting access to a free-to-stream, ad-free library of 100 free Sony movies.

According to Sony’s announcement, those titles will include Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation. The service has already launched in some regions and IGN have helpfully catalogued every film on offer right now. We’re absolutely watching Godzilla Final Wars the moment we get access, but the rest of the catalogue is a little so-so. Admittedly, the value of that depends on the titles on offer, which will change as movies arrive and depart the catalogue. To access the movies you’ll need to download the Sony Core app on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and, of course, have an active PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe subscription.

But on the plus side, Sony aren’t charging anything extra for the service and it does add some value to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe, aside from the classic PlayStation game catalogue subscribers can already access. The movies will also be ad-free.

Related: Nacon Announces PS5 Controller Without Stick Drift, But It’ll Cost You

Sony Core also offers paid content, so you can rent and purchase movies via the app. Across the Spider-Verse is on there and the Gran Turismo movie is on the way, with an “early access” purchase window via Sony Core. Originally Bravia Core, the app began life on Sony’s own brand of TVs but they’re very much branching out.

Sony still has a deal with Netflix, but Sony Core gives them their own avenue for renting and selling movies, before they hit Netflix or some other streaming service.

 

About the author

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
More Stories by Chris McMullen