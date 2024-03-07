Pokémon GO Fest 2024 In-Person Events Are Tone Deaf To Current Financial Turmoil

The weather is warming up, and Pokémon GO is prepping for the summer months with new information about the GO Fest 2024 in-person events – however, the cost and locations are a major hurdle many may not be able to justify.

Pokémon GO has faced a difficult period of player fall-off following the rollback of accessibility options in 2022 and 2023. From limits on Remote Raid Passes to increasingly expensive paid event tickets, many fans are finding it difficult to jump in and enjoy the mobile app. Unfortunately, this seems set to continue, as the 2024 GO Fest locations for US players line up with the 4th of July weekend in New York City.

Players Speak Out Against Pokémon GO Accessibility Issues

In a Twitter/X post shared by PokémonGoApp on March 7, 2024, the in-person locations and dates for Go Fest 2024 have been revealed. This includes:

Sendai, Japan – May 30 – June 2

– May 30 – June 2 Madrid, Spain – June 14-16

– June 14-16 New York City , USA – July 5-7

, – July 5-7 Global – July 13-14

While the Global event for Pokémon GO’s 2024 Go Fest can be attended from anywhere in the world, the in-person events are very limiting. With only three locations worldwide, and only one in the US, fans will likely find it difficult to participate. Additionally, the July 4th weekend is one of the most expensive of the year, with travel costs barring most players from the possibility of planning a trip.

Players in the comments share their disappointment, with one stating, “Trying to get an Airbnb or hotel in NYC for the 4th of July will cost an arm and a leg. Why these dates” and another adding, “Honestly that is the worst time for the NA event lol. Day after the 4th?!”

Unfortunately, the travel costs aren’t the only thing holding players back. Pokémon GO fans wanting to participate in a live event will also have to fork out for a ticket. For one day during a single time slot, tickets range between $25 – $122 – and only for four hours of gameplay. For those traveling to New York, this both adds to the cost and begs the question of whether the hotel and travel expenses are worth such a short window. While it likely won’t be a problem for those already living in the area, anyone who has to travel in from out of state could end up spending thousands of dollars.