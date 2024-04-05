Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day: Dates, Bonuses, and Best Counters

If you’re a Pokemon GO fan who loves a Mega Evolution, you’re in luck. The upcoming Mega Heracross Raid Day will feature the Pokemon GO raid debut of Mega Heracross and ample opportunity to join in Raids and snag one of your own.

Recommended Videos

When is Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day?

(() => { window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks = window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks || {}; window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents = window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents || {}; const repeat = setInterval(() => { if (window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents.ready) { window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents.list = window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents.list || []; window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents.list = [ …window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents.list, ” ]; if (window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents.add_toc_function) { window.GAMURS_wordpress_blocks.table_of_contents.add_toc_function( ”, [{“clientId”:”9f24bb49-8d1f-4ba5-b7b2-114ec89e1571″,”content”:”When is Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day? “,”level”:2,”anchor”:”0-when-is-pokemon-go-mega-heracross-raid-day-“,”index”:0,”disabled”:false,”customContent”:””},{“clientId”:”ac895efe-1447-4d77-9dc6-584bea4676ff”,”content”:”Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day Bonuses”,”level”:2,”anchor”:”1-pokemon-go-mega-heracross-raid-day-bonuses”,”index”:1,”disabled”:false,”customContent”:””},{“clientId”:”969a0e84-a205-43c8-9fec-c802aff78c42″,”content”:”Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day Bundles and Paid Ticket”,”level”:2,”anchor”:”2-pokemon-go-mega-heracross-raid-day-bundles-and-paid-ticket”,”index”:2,”disabled”:false,”customContent”:””},{“clientId”:”d0de2773-8af3-427b-a798-0c34f5d5dae9″,”content”:”Best Counters for Mega Heracross Raids”,”level”:2,”anchor”:”3-best-counters-for-mega-heracross-raids”,”index”:3,”disabled”:false,”customContent”:””}], ); } clearInterval(repeat) } }, 1000); })();

Mega Heracross Raid Day will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This will include the Mega Raid debut of Mega Heracross, and yes, it can be Shiny.

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day Bonuses

It’s not an event in Pokemon GO without some bonuses, so here’s what we can expect during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event.

Temporary increase to the Remote Raid Pass limit, up to 20 from Friday, April 12 at 5 PM to Saturday, April 13 at 8 PM PDT.

Up to five extra daily Raid Passes during the event when they spin gym photo discs.

Boosted Shiny rate for Mega Heracross in Mega Raids.

More Pokemon will spawn around gyms where two or more trainers have successfully completed an in-person raid.

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day Bundles and Paid Ticket

Image via The Pokemon Company

If you’re looking to spend some PokeCoins, the Mega Heracross Raid Day event has a paid ticket you can buy. You can snag the basic paid ticket from the in-game shop for $5 USD or local equivalent. The paid ticket includes:

8 additional Raid Passes when spinning photo discs at gyms

Boosted chance for Rare Candy XL from Raids

50% more XP from Raids

Double Stardust from Raids

Paid ticket bonuses are active on Saturday, April 13 from 2 PM to 10 PM local time.

The Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box will be available in the Pokemon GO Web Store for $4.99 USD or local equivalent. It includes the event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass and will be available starting on April 8 at 10 AM PDT, a few days before you can buy the paid ticket in the in-game shop.

Best Counters for Mega Heracross Raids

If you’re planning to take on Mega Heracross, you’ll want to come prepared with the right counters.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Heracross Bug/Fighting Fairy

Flying

Fire

Psychic Grass

Dark

Normal

Rock

Steel

Ice Dark

Bug

Rock

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Mega Heracross is a combination Bug and Fighting-type Pokemon. That means your team should ideally include some of your strongest Fairy, Flying, Fire, and Psychic types. In particular, Flying Pokemon are a good bet since as a combo of Bug and Fighting, Mega Heracross is extra weak to Flying types.

Here are some solid options for Pokemon to have on your team when going up against Mega Heracross. Keep in mind that Mega Raids are tough and you’ll want to have a group of several higher-level trainers if you want to succeed. Many of these Pokemon have Shadow forms or Mega Evolutions that would be even more useful in Mega Raids, so opt for those versions if you’ve got them.

Pokemon Moves

Rayquaza Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Moltres Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Staraptor Gust

Fly

Honchcrow Peck

Sky Attack

Braviary Air Slash

Fly

MewTwo Psycho Cut

Psystrike

Pokemon GO is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more