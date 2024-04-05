Category:
Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day: Dates, Bonuses, and Best Counters

Get ready for the Pokemon GO Raid Debut of Mega Heracross
Mega Heracross Raid Day Pokemon GO
Image via Niantic

If you’re a Pokemon GO fan who loves a Mega Evolution, you’re in luck. The upcoming Mega Heracross Raid Day will feature the Pokemon GO raid debut of Mega Heracross and ample opportunity to join in Raids and snag one of your own.

When is Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day?

Mega Heracross Raid Day will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This will include the Mega Raid debut of Mega Heracross, and yes, it can be Shiny.

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day Bonuses

It’s not an event in Pokemon GO without some bonuses, so here’s what we can expect during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event.

  • Temporary increase to the Remote Raid Pass limit, up to 20 from Friday, April 12 at 5 PM to Saturday, April 13 at 8 PM PDT.
  • Up to five extra daily Raid Passes during the event when they spin gym photo discs.
  • Boosted Shiny rate for Mega Heracross in Mega Raids.
  • More Pokemon will spawn around gyms where two or more trainers have successfully completed an in-person raid.

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day Bundles and Paid Ticket

Image of the Pokemon GO logo with a Raid Pass and Heracross on either side
Image via The Pokemon Company

If you’re looking to spend some PokeCoins, the Mega Heracross Raid Day event has a paid ticket you can buy. You can snag the basic paid ticket from the in-game shop for $5 USD or local equivalent. The paid ticket includes:

  • 8 additional Raid Passes when spinning photo discs at gyms
  • Boosted chance for Rare Candy XL from Raids
  • 50% more XP from Raids
  • Double Stardust from Raids

Paid ticket bonuses are active on Saturday, April 13 from 2 PM to 10 PM local time.

The Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box will be available in the Pokemon GO Web Store for $4.99 USD or local equivalent. It includes the event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass and will be available starting on April 8 at 10 AM PDT, a few days before you can buy the paid ticket in the in-game shop.

Best Counters for Mega Heracross Raids

If you’re planning to take on Mega Heracross, you’ll want to come prepared with the right counters.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-heracross
Mega Heracross		Bug/FightingFairy
Flying
Fire
Psychic		Grass
Dark
Normal
Rock
Steel
Ice		Dark
Bug
Rock
Fighting
Grass
Ground

Mega Heracross is a combination Bug and Fighting-type Pokemon. That means your team should ideally include some of your strongest Fairy, Flying, Fire, and Psychic types. In particular, Flying Pokemon are a good bet since as a combo of Bug and Fighting, Mega Heracross is extra weak to Flying types.

Here are some solid options for Pokemon to have on your team when going up against Mega Heracross. Keep in mind that Mega Raids are tough and you’ll want to have a group of several higher-level trainers if you want to succeed. Many of these Pokemon have Shadow forms or Mega Evolutions that would be even more useful in Mega Raids, so opt for those versions if you’ve got them.

PokemonMoves
rayquaza
Rayquaza		Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
shiny moltres
Moltres		Wing Attack
Sky Attack
staraptor
Staraptor		Gust
Fly
honchkrow
Honchcrow		Peck
Sky Attack
Braviary
Braviary		Air Slash
Fly
mewtwo
MewTwo		Psycho Cut
Psystrike

Pokemon GO is available now.

