All Sutherland Chemical Plant Crate Locations in Once Human

Sutherland Chemical Plant is a massive area in the southern part of Broken Delta in Once Human. If you’re looking to clear out the place and find all the crates, here are all the Sutherland Chemical Plant crate locations in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

The Sutherland Chemical Plant Mystical Crate Location

Let’s kick things off by finding the Mystical Crate in Sutherland Chemical Plant in Once Human, which looks like it’s in an easy spot, but you’ll have to do some legwork to reach it. You can start by heading inside the large blue warehouse in the center. On the ground floor of the western side of the warehouse, you can head up a blue elevator by pressing a button on a control panel.

After taking the elevator up, head to the right and keep following the stairs until you reach a ladder, which drops down into the room with the Mystical Crate. This is the only way to reach the Mystical Crate, so don’t try to sneak into the room any other way.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the Mystical Crate, you’ll find the Scout Set FRAG blueprint. You can now move onto the other crates in the area.

The Sutherland Chemical Plant Weapon Crate Location

There are two Armor Crates and one Weapon Crate in the Sutherland Chemical Plant. First up is the Weapon Crate, which is located in the same blue warehouse as the Mystical Crate. On the opposite side of the warehouse from the Mystical Crate, you’ll find a two-story office. You can take the stairs to the office and glide over from the top of the elevator. Either way, go to the second floor of the office to find the Weapon Crate surrounded by large machines. Take note of where my character arrow is on the mini-map to guide you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Sutherland Chemical Plant Gear Crate Location

Finally, we can track down the two Sutherland Chemical Plant Armor (or Gear) Crates in Once Human. The first one is located in the red brick building across the street to the north from the blue warehouse. Inside that building, you can find the Armor Crate sitting on the floor on the far eastern side, just beneath some stairs. There are several enemies inside, so deal with them before grabbing the crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The final Armor Crate comes with a bonus. It’s being guarded by the lone Elite enemy, so you can kill two birds with one stone by finding it. The location of the Armor Crate is atop the metal platforms on the northern side of the chemical plant, as seen in the map screenshot below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Make your way up the platforms by climbing stairs and you’ll eventually see an Elite enemy called “Rainfall Reaper.” This level 17 enemy has an umbrella for a head, which is its weak spot. Defeat the Elite and then loot the Armor Crate behind it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can then activate the Rift Ancor at Sutherland Chemical Plant to complete the location in Once Human.

While you’re in the area, there are plenty of other points of interests to loot, with high-value crates hidden within. There’s Sunbury to the south, Gaia Cliff to the west, and High Banks to the north. If you’re struggling with enemies, I recommend High Banks.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy