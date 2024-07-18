Sutherland Chemical Plant Once Human
All Sutherland Chemical Plant Crate Locations in Once Human

Explore the chemical plant at your own risk
Joey Carr
Published: Jul 18, 2024 02:59 pm

Sutherland Chemical Plant is a massive area in the southern part of Broken Delta in Once Human. If you’re looking to clear out the place and find all the crates, here are all the Sutherland Chemical Plant crate locations in Once Human.

Table of contents

The Sutherland Chemical Plant Mystical Crate Location

Let’s kick things off by finding the Mystical Crate in Sutherland Chemical Plant in Once Human, which looks like it’s in an easy spot, but you’ll have to do some legwork to reach it. You can start by heading inside the large blue warehouse in the center. On the ground floor of the western side of the warehouse, you can head up a blue elevator by pressing a button on a control panel.

After taking the elevator up, head to the right and keep following the stairs until you reach a ladder, which drops down into the room with the Mystical Crate. This is the only way to reach the Mystical Crate, so don’t try to sneak into the room any other way.

The player stands on a steel open elevator in a warehouse in Sutherland Chemical Plant in Once Human
The player stands in a fenced in room with several barrels of toxic waste and a mystical crate at his feet in Once Human
Inside the Mystical Crate, you’ll find the Scout Set FRAG blueprint. You can now move onto the other crates in the area.

The Sutherland Chemical Plant Weapon Crate Location

There are two Armor Crates and one Weapon Crate in the Sutherland Chemical Plant. First up is the Weapon Crate, which is located in the same blue warehouse as the Mystical Crate. On the opposite side of the warehouse from the Mystical Crate, you’ll find a two-story office. You can take the stairs to the office and glide over from the top of the elevator. Either way, go to the second floor of the office to find the Weapon Crate surrounded by large machines. Take note of where my character arrow is on the mini-map to guide you.

The player stands in an office space surrounded by machines in Once Human
The Sutherland Chemical Plant Gear Crate Location

Finally, we can track down the two Sutherland Chemical Plant Armor (or Gear) Crates in Once Human. The first one is located in the red brick building across the street to the north from the blue warehouse. Inside that building, you can find the Armor Crate sitting on the floor on the far eastern side, just beneath some stairs. There are several enemies inside, so deal with them before grabbing the crate.

The player stands beside a set of metal stairs in a warehouse, a rusted green door to his right and an armor crate at his feet in Sutherland Chemical Plant
The final Armor Crate comes with a bonus. It’s being guarded by the lone Elite enemy, so you can kill two birds with one stone by finding it. The location of the Armor Crate is atop the metal platforms on the northern side of the chemical plant, as seen in the map screenshot below.

Image of the Sutherland Chemical Plant map, with the player standing in the top left corner, his cursor circled in red
Make your way up the platforms by climbing stairs and you’ll eventually see an Elite enemy called “Rainfall Reaper.” This level 17 enemy has an umbrella for a head, which is its weak spot. Defeat the Elite and then loot the Armor Crate behind it.

The player aims down their sights with their cursor hovering over a feminine Deviant dressed in a white and red suit, her head replaced by an umbrella
You can then activate the Rift Ancor at Sutherland Chemical Plant to complete the location in Once Human.

While you’re in the area, there are plenty of other points of interests to loot, with high-value crates hidden within. There’s Sunbury to the south, Gaia Cliff to the west, and High Banks to the north. If you’re struggling with enemies, I recommend High Banks.

Once Human is available to play now.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
